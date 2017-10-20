Talks to avoid rail strike end without agreement

Talks aimed at averting a potential train strike from next week ended on Thursday night without agreement.

Unions had warned that rail services could face disruption over the October bank holiday weekend if a deal was not agreed over a pay claim by staff.

Unions representing workers at Iarnród Éireann are scheduled to announce the results of ballots for strike action on Friday.

Iarnród Éireann said on Thursday night that it had offered a 1.75 per cent increase for one year, to be facilitated by measures including performance management, absenteeism management, revisions to redeployment policy and payroll.

The company said at the 12 hours of talks on Thursday it had committed to discussing more substantive productivity issues to fund further improvements in earnings beyond the one-year agreement in a defined period.

Uncertainty

In advance of the talks at the Workplace Relations Commission, unions had said they wanted annual increases – without additional productivity measures – of about 3.75 per cent, similar to those secured by workers at Luas and Dublin Bus after strike action last year.

In a statement, the State-owned rail company said that its pay offer was not accepted by trade unions.

The company urged that the parties should refer outstanding issues to the Labour Court.

“Iarnród Éireann urges its trade unions to complete this process and refer the outstanding issues to the Labour Court, rather than balloting for or threatening industrial action.

“Any threatened industrial action will only further worsen our financial position, weakening our ability to improve employees’ earnings and, most importantly, will cause uncertainty and disruption to our customers’ travel plans.”

Unions have argued that revenue and passenger numbers at the rail operator had returned to pre-financial crash levels. They maintained that their members had not received a pay rise in 10 years.

Iarnród Éireann has said it had an accumulated deficit of nearly €160million.