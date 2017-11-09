Talks taking place in bid to avert further train strikes

A Labour Court hearing involving management and trade unions representing workers at Irish Rail aimed at averting further strikes on the country’s railways has commenced in Dublin.

Staff at the State-owned rail operator are scheduled to stage three more 24-hour stoppages in the weeks ahead as part of a campaign for a pay increase.

Siptu transport division organiser Greg Ennis said he was taking part in the process “ more in hope than expectation and confidence”. He said there was a massive gap between the unions and management.

He said the union would consider any proposal that emerged from the new process.

However, he indicated the train dispute could escalate if no resolution was reached.

The general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union Dermot O’Leary said given the experience of previous bids to resolve the dispute, he was not confident a solution could be found.

He said that at present the planned three further 24-hour stoppages by staff at Irish Rail were scheduled to go ahead.

The three further strikes are planned for : Tuesday, November 14th, the day of Ireland’s home World Cup play-off tie with Denmark; Thursday, November 23rd and Friday, December 8th, traditionally a busy Christmas shopping day.

Workers at Irish Rail have already staged two 24-hour strikes in recent weeks.

Irish Rail staff are seeking a pay rise of 3.75 per cent, without provision of additional productivity. Unions argued that the 3,800 employees at the company have not had a pay rise in 10 years.

The company said on Monday it had offered staff a 1.75 per cent increase for one year, to be facilitated by measures including performance management, absenteeism management, revisions to redeployment policy and payroll.

The company says the unions’ pay claim would cost € 43 million over three years and given its precarious financial position would push it towards insolvency.

Irish Rail maintained it had an accumulated deficit of of nearly €160 million.

Unions contended that passenger numbers on the country’s railways had returned to pre-financial crash levels.