Talks aimed at resolving beef prices dispute set to start

Talks will begin on Monday afternoon aimed at resolving the dispute between cattle farmers and meat processors over the price paid for animals, which led to nationwide pickets of meat plants last week.

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, persuaded the grassroots Beef Plan movement to stand down their protests and take part in talks last Friday. Speaking on Sunday at the Tullamore show, Mr Creed expressed the hope that the talks would mitigate the “current toxicity” in the sector, which has seen sometimes unruly protests outside meat plants.

The talks will take place at the Department of Agriculture campus at Backweston, Co Kildare, at 2pm today. It is expected the Minister, accompanied by his officials, will attend, alongside representatives from the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), Meat Industry Ireland (MII), the Beef Plan movement, and Bord Bia.

In addition to these parties, there have been calls for retailers to attend and explain their margins. Farmers say that for every €10 of beef bought off shelves, the farmer takes €2, the processor gets €2.90, and the supermarket gets €5.10.

At the core of the talks will be the prices paid by processors to producers. Sources said the Beef Plan Movement is expected to bring a 13 point plan to the table, which is aimed at reforming the market for beef. It will focus on the conditionality attached to a bonus system paid to farmers based on certain criteria for the animals brought for slaughter, which is seen as too onerous for farmers.

Meanwhile, the IFA will seek a halt to South American beef imports, a compensation package for beef farmers, a €1 billion fund to deal with Brexit, and a campaign to promote sustainable EU beef production. The farming group is also calling on the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to investigate the meat processing sector.

The talks will be chaired by the former secretary general of the Department of Agriculture, Michael Dowling, who has been appointed in an independent capacity.

Gardaí are investigating several incidents which took place at protests last week, some of which were initially organised by Beef Plan, the grassroots organisation of 20,000 farmers which has grown significantly in recent months.

The Beef Plan Movement says it is peaceful, while farming sources expressed doubts over how well organised it was. The threat of returning to the picket line will remain constant throughout talks, a source said.

In a statement issued last week, MII said “real damage has been done to domestic and export business as a result of these protests and it is high time for the sector to get back to business. Processing needs to take place if we are to avoid losing more customers for Irish beef and lamb”.

Meanwhile, the IFA called for retailers and the EU Commission to be represented in talks. It said current rules and enforcement on competition in the sector is “a complete joke”.