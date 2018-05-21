Tánaiste denies Government complacency on abortion referendum

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has rejected suggestions that the Government is complacent about the outcome of Friday’s referendum on the Eighth Amendment and said that the Yes campaign will be working right up to polling day to ensure that the provision is repealed.

Mr Coveney said he believed the country had engaged with the issue and people were discussing what they were being asked to vote on. He said he expected a high turnout, and the Yes side needed to continue to reassure people about what is being proposed in order to win the day.

Friday’s referendum will ask voters whether they want to repeal the Amendment, which prohibits abortion, and allow the Government to legislate for terminations without restriction up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy.

Three recent opinion polls have all shown the Yes side winning the referendum, with the first of the three, The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll, showing the Yes side winning by 44 per cent to 32 per cent, with 17 per cent undecided. When the latter group was excluded, it found Yes was ahead by 58 per cent to 42 per cent.

The Sunday Business Post/Red C poll published on Sunday showed that 56 per cent are in favour of repeal and 27 per cent want to retain the Amendment, while a Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll, also published on Sunday, found that the Yes side is on 52 per cent and that the No side is on 24 per cent.

Mr Coveney stressed that there remained a lot of work to be done to convince undecided voters to come out on Friday and vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

“There are still many people who are undecided, but I think when they get the details and the facts of the case and the reassurance behind what the Government is proposing to do if they vote Yes, then I think they will vote Yes,” he said.

“And that’s a particular role I have in this referendum campaign, to really explain why we are making this change and why Ireland needs to move away from the status quo of sending thousands of women abroad each year because we can’t deal with their needs here.”

He said he was confident the Government’s proposal for a doctor-led approach which recognises the magnitude of the termination of a pregnancy while at the same recognising the reality that women are choosing terminations will reassure undecided voters.

Mr Coveney was speaking during a canvass for a Yes vote on Trinity Bridge in Cork on Monday morning, where he was joined by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, Senator Jerry Buttimer of Fine Gael, Cllr Mary Rose Desmond of Fianna Fáil and Lorna Bogue of the Green Party.

Complex views

Mr Martin echoed Mr Coveney’s concerns and said he wasn’t sure that the opinion polls were necessarily capturing the complexity of people’s views on the issue, given the reluctance of some to discuss their views openly.

“I think there are quite a significant number of people who haven’t made up their minds – the polls may not capture the nuances of people’s decision-making that’s under way at the moment – I think it will be tight but I get the sense a majority is in favour [of repeal] and it will pass,” he said.

“As to the precise margins, I wouldn’t be certain of that – from meeting people on the doorsteps in Dublin and in Cork, there is no question but the majority of young people are in favour and I think a majority of women are in favour so a lot will depend on turnout in various areas.”

Mr Martin said he didn’t believe one could make definite correlations between turnout and the referendum result, but he did suggest that some people who are leaning towards No with reservations may not vote at all because they are also unhappy with the status quo.

“ It is a very personal issue and so people may not be revealing their views on it – it’s a very different canvass to any other canvass – when you are talking to people, you don’t broach it by saying ‘do this’. As Nell McCafferty said, you have a conversation because there is no perfect resolution to this.

“I think the current system has proven cruelly inflexible to women so therefore there has to be change and I think the Oireachtas committee wrestled with that and came forward with, what in my view, is a framework that can deal with rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormality.

“So there will be people voting Yes with reservations, there will be some voting No with reservations – there are a large number of people in between the hard doctrinal and ideological views who are genuinely wrestling with this and they may vote one way or another but with reservations.”