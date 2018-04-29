Tánaiste criticised for comment that No campaign may seek to frighten people

A prominent member of Fine Gael in Cork has taken issue with comments by Tánaiste, Simon Coveney that some people campaigning for a No vote in the referendum to repeal the 8th Amendment may seek to frighten people into voting No because of any doubts they might have.

Former Chairman of the Béal na Bláth Annual Commemoration committee Dermot Collins said that he was disappointed to read that Mr Coveney was suggesting that a No campaigner like himself was seeking to frighten anyone into voting No.

“As Fine Gael man, I take great umbrage at that - I’m actually out campaigning for a No vote and I’m disappointed that the Tánaiste would be accusing somebody like me, for example, as a very long time member of Fine Gael would try to frighten undecided voters,” he said.

Speaking at the launch of the Fine Gael campaign in Cork for a Yes on Saturday, Mr Coveney predicted it will be those who are currently undecided who will decide the referendum but he had concerns they may be afraid to vote for change because of the arguments made the No campaign.

“I think there will be efforts as this campaign goes on to try and persuade or in some cases frighten people who are undecided and there will be a view expressed that if in doubt, vote No and if you don’t know what is coming in the future, then don’t change things,” said Mr Coveney.

But Mr Collins, who supported Mr Coveney in his bid for the Fine Gael leadership last year against Leo Varadkar, said that he found the Tánaiste’s comments disingenuous and unfair to those like himself who are campaigning to retain the Eighth Amendment for genuinely held reasons.

“I would be close enough to Simon and have been good friends with him all his life and I supported him in the contest with Leo and I don’t mind that he has different views to me on this issue and that’s fair enough, I respect his own private view,” said Mr Collins.

“But I have enormous difficulty with his suggestion that those campaigning to retain the Eighth Amendment, and that’s a person like me, may frighten undecided voters into voting No - I think it’s disingenuous of him to suggest that people like me might frighten anyone into voting No.”

A former Town Councillor in Kinsale, Mr Collins said that he was deeply upset at the idea that Irish legislators would introduce legislation that would allow abortion up to 12 weeks but when he is on the campaign trail seeking support for the No side, he respects the views of everyone he meets.

“We have quite a team here in Kinsale and when we knock at a door, we say we are canvassing for the 8th Amendment and we have some leaflets and we offer them to people and we ask them if they have any questions and would they like to discuss the issue and that’s it,” he said.

Asked about how the No campaign was being received, Mr Collins said that responses were mixed with older people whom might be expected to be supporting the No side sometimes indicating that they are voting Yes and young people surprising them by revealing they are voting No.

However Mr Collins also took issue with views expressed by Minister of State and local Cork South West TD, Jim Daly from Clonakilty who is supporting a Yes vote, saying that he didn’t believe Mr Daly’s views represented the views of Fine Gael members or the population generally in West Cork.

“West Cork would be a conservative area and I don’t believe Jim Daly’s views are representative of of West Cork - both of the other West Cork TDs, Fianna Fail’s Margaret Murphy O’Mahony and Michael Collins are on the other side and that would suggest to me that Jim Daly would be in a minority.”