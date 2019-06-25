Swimming bans result of lack of investment, says Irish Water

A swimming ban is in place at several Dublin beaches following overflow discharges of wastewater is the result of years of underinvestment in treatment facilities and pumping stations, according to Irish Water.

The utility’s regional operations manager John O’Donoghue said the underinvestment had left Irish Water “playing catch up” and led to incidents such as the overflow of wastewater into Dublin Bay on Monday.

The swimming ban is in place at several Dublin beaches for the second time in recent weeks. Mr O’Donoghue told Newstalk Breakfast that Irish Water was dealing with an antiquated system.

It would take a “huge amount” of investment to bring the system up to speed, he said.

A status yellow rainfall alert last weekend led to a “controlled overflow discharge” from the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant. This was “the lesser of two evils”, said Mr O’Donoghue.

A view of the water at Sandycove in Dublin on Tuesday morning. Photograph: Flossie and The Beach Cleaners/Facebook

Swimming bans are now in place around Dublin Bay in Dollymount, Seapoint, Sandycove and the Forty Foot pending further tests.

He said he hoped the ban will be lifted as soon as possible once tests have been carried out.