Swimming bans in place at Sandymount, Merrion and Dollymount

Temporary swimming bans are in place at Sandymount, Merrion and Dollymount Strand beaches in Dublin after heavy overnight rains led to sewer and wastewater overflow which contaminated the seawater.

The warning from the Environmental Protection Agency says swimming in these waters may cause illness. It is expected the ban will be lifted within three days.

The HSE has been notified, according to notices on the EPA’s website, www.beaches.ie.

Fingal County Council has also advised swimmers against entering the water at Velvet Strand, Portmarnock “due to storm water overflow as a result of the heavy rain”.

Beach-goers are asked to respect the notice and avoid entering the water.

The warnings come after high levels of rainfall in the east overnight night. The rainfall led to spot flooding in parts of Dublin.