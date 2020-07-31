Swimming ban issued for beaches in west Clare
Clare County Council said high bacteria levels had been found in the water
People have been told not to swim at Lahinch, Co Clare due to the level of bacteria in the water. Photograph: Getty
Swimmers have been warned to stay out of the water at a number of beaches in west Clare due to high bacteria levels in the water.
In a statement Clare County Council said a “do not swim” warning was in place for Lahinch beach while a temporary prohibition on swimming was in place at Spanish Point and White Strand in Miltown Malbay.
The news is a setback for the area coming on the first day of the August bank holiday which is traditionally a busy period for seaside resorts.
It also said exiting warnings remained in place at Kilkee and the front beach at Quilty.