Suspect in Keane Mulready-Woods murder inquiry arrested
Man was arrested in relation to breach of bail conditions
An undated Garda handout photo of Keane Mulready-Woods (17) from Drogheda. Some of his remains were found in a sports bag in Coolook, Dublin last week. Photograph: PA
A suspect in the investigation into the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods has been arrested in relation to a separate matter, it is understood.
A spokesperson for the Garda confirmed that a male individual was set to appear before the High Court on Monday in relation to a breach of bail conditions.
Keane Mulready-Woods (17) was murdered and his body dismembered in what is believed to be the latest killing in the ongoing criminal feud in the Co Louth town.
Limbs discovered in a bag in Dublin were confirmed last Wednesday as those the boy.