Suspect in Keane Mulready-Woods murder inquiry arrested

A suspect in the investigation into the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods has been arrested in relation to a separate matter, it is understood.

A spokesperson for the Garda confirmed that a male individual was set to appear before the High Court on Monday in relation to a breach of bail conditions.

Keane Mulready-Woods (17) was murdered and his body dismembered in what is believed to be the latest killing in the ongoing criminal feud in the Co Louth town.

Limbs discovered in a bag in Dublin were confirmed last Wednesday as those the boy.