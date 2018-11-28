Suspect arrested, garda injured after fatal Monaghan crash

A man has died following a car crash in Co Monaghan in which a garda was dragged along a road for about 500 metres.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal traffic collision involving two cars at Main Street, Castleblaney at 11.30pm.

A Garda spokesman said that shortly before the crash, a garda had attempted to stop a silver Audi A6 close to Castleblayney Garda station.

“This car drove off and the garda was dragged by the car for about 500m before it crashed into another car, a Skoda Octavia, on Main Street,” he said.

“The driver of the Skoda, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where a postmortem examination will be carried out by the State pathologist.”

The garda, a man in his late 20s, is being treated for facial, head and leg injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, the spokesman added.

The driver of the silver Audi, a man in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and is detained at Carrickmacross Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The road at Main Street is closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda forensic collision investigators and crime scene examiners. Local diversions are in place.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission has been notified.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda station on 042 9690190.