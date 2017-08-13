Supporters celebrate rise of women’s rugby as Ireland beat Japan

The Irish team made it two wins from two games in the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Sunday, beating Japan in front of a packed stadium of vocal supporters at UCD’s Belfield campus.

Supporters attending the game said hosting the world cup was a fitting reward for the Irish women’s side, whose popularity has grown year on year since it won the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2013.

From three o’clock onwards a steady stream of people in green jerseys could be seen heading into Belfield. Many in the crowd were long-time supporters of women’s rugby who have been behind this Irish team as they have pushed their way on to the mainstream Irish sporting circuit. But plenty of new converts could be seen among the crowd, local families and new supporters eager to enjoy the spectacle.

Tickets for the Irish sides’ three pool games in the UCD Belfield Bowl had sold out by June, and extra seating had to be added to the stadium to try to meet demand.

The UCD campus has been transformed into an impromptu festival, with food stands, games for children, performers on stilts and music.

The college bar was also packed before the Irish game, but the crowd was less boisterous than the Coppers-bound horde of students known to frequent the bar during term time.

Growth in popularity

One rugby fan, Amy Moran, from Kildare, said it had been fantastic to watch the women’s rugby game grow in popularity over the last five years. “Now everybody is aware of it. Where previously it would have only been the people who had a direct involvement to someone in the team a couple of years ago, it’s gone national now.

“It’s great for young girls growing up, having the World Cup here and getting to watch Ireland play on home soil, and see what they can aim for,” she said.

The game itself saw a passionate and vocal crowd cheer on the women in green, creating a cauldron of atmosphere to match the entertaining game played out on the pitch. The Irish team came back from 14 points down to win 24 to 14.

Síle Comerford from Tipperary, who played rugby 14 years ago, was another supporter in attendance.

“It’s brilliant to see this number of people come out today, and for young kids to see something they can follow,” she said. Popular players in the squad such as Niamh Briggs and Sophie Spence are important role models for young girls, she said.

Ms Comerford said she felt the Irish games could have been played in an even larger stadium. “There’s a lot more that would have been here if tickets had been available, so that is a bit of a pity. But I can understand they don’t want empty stadiums for other games.”

Ireland’s next pool game in the world cup is against France on Thursday.