Support offered to family of student who died at Cliffs of Moher

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) is providing support to the family of a student (26) who fell to his death at the Cliffs of Moher on Friday while the Indian embassy is working to repatriate the victim’s body back to his home country.

A spokeswoman for TCD also confirmed that they reaching out to the victim’s fellow students, friends and staff and supporting them following the tragedy.

Gardaí, who have been working closely with the Indian embassy as well as staff at TCD since the accident, have confirmed that the victim has been formally identified, and his family informed, however his name has not been released.

A representative of the Indian Embassy is understood to have visited Co Clare on Saturday and travelled to the scene of the tragedy.

The alarm was raised at around 3.15pm on Friday while the tragedy was witnessed by a number of people. Eye-witnesses are understood to have told gardaí that the man was taking a selfie at the time and lost his footing.

Tour bus

It’s understood the man had arrived at the Cliffs of Moher on a tour bus and was travelling alone. It’s also believed he had been travelling around Ireland in recent months taking photographs.

The tragedy happened south of the main viewing areas at the cliffs between the visitor centre on Hags Head. The cliffs are 702 feet at their highest point while the man is believed to have fallen about 600 feet.

Gardaí, members of the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard and the Shannon based search and rescue helicopter were mobilised to the incident as soon as the alarm was raised. Rescue 115 had been on a training mission at the time and was able to respond to the incident promptly.

Once the casualty was located, the helicopter winchman was lowered to the water and was able to recover the body which was then flown to Doolin where the helicopter crew was met by Coast Guard members and gardaí.

The body was transported the short distance to the local Coast Guard station where a doctor was also requested to attend. The victim was formally pronounced dead at the station before his remains were removed to University Hospital Limerick for formal identification and post-mortem examination.

Gardaí interviewed a number of eye-witnesses following the tragedy and have confirmed that at this stage, they are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

Post-mortem

A Garda spokesman said: “A post-mortem examination has been carried out while we have been working closely with the Indian embassy and Trinity College. The man has also been identified and his family in India has been notified. We are working with the embassy to facilitate the repatriation of the man’s remains.”

“We are treating this incident as a tragic accident. We will continue with the investigation and prepare a file for the county coroner who will hold an inquest in due course,” the spokesman added.

In a statement, Trinity College Dublin said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our students at the Cliffs of Moher on Friday afternoon. The student, who is from India, came to study here at Trinity. Our thoughts are with his family in this very sad time.”

“We are doing all we can to provide support to them following the shocking news of the accidental death of their son. We are also reaching out to his fellow students, friends and staff here at Trinity supporting them during this distressing time. We are working closely with the Indian Embassy and An Garda Síochána in doing so,” the spokeswoman added.