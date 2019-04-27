Supermarkets told by council to take better care of their trollies

Dublin City Council has contacted local supermarkets in north Dublin to remind them to look after their shopping trollies following complaints that a large number of them have been abandoned in the area.

At a recent meeting of the North Central Area Committee, councillor Edel Moran asked if there was a strategy or an arrangement between the council and the local supermarkets on dealing with all the abandoned shopping trollies in the area and, if not, whether measures could be taken to deal with the problem.

The council’s area manager Dave Dinnigan said emails have been sent and phone calls have been made to the local supermarkets about looking after their shopping trolleys to make sure they do not end up being left all around the area.

“The local litter wardens also called to the supermarkets and obtained contact details from them so they can inform them of any trolleys they find.

“Dunne’s Stores gave an undertaking that their trolleys are collected by a member of staff on a daily basis and further contact will be made to all the supermarkets in the local area to remind them of their duty to keep their trolleys on their premises,” the council said.