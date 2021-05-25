Sunshine and high temperatures forecast this weekend

There is drier weather on the way, according to Met Éireann, which said the weather would remain “changeable” over the coming days but would turn “ drier over the weekend as temperatures gradually increase”.

Highest temperatures for the coming weekend will be “in the high teens”, said Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy.

While she said the weather looks “warmer and drier” for the weekend, she added a note of caution that there is still “some rain to get through” before then, and the weather after the weekend is subject to some uncertainty.

Wednesday will be dry in many areas with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. However, it will remain mostly cloudy in Munster with light, patchy rain in the southwest continuing until the evening. Highest temperatures are expected to be in the range of of 13 to 16 degrees.

On Thursday the weather will start dry with sunny spells in many areas but it will not be long before rain spreads up from Munster as a moderate southeast breeze picks up. On Thursday night lowest temperatures will be 4 to 7 degrees with light westerly winds.

Friday should see the start of some “good, dry spells with some sunshine across the western half of the country”. It will be cloudier further east with outbreaks of rain and drizzle lingering in some parts through the day and highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees. Some mist and fog may form at night where skies are clear.

Saturday is the day trippers and holidaymakers may put their hopes on, with “good, dry periods and sunny spells” bringing temperatures as high as 19 degrees, according to Met Éireann. However, scattered showers will never be far away and rain gear is advisable for those outdoors.

Early indications suggest Sunday will have dry and sunny spells in many areas with a few showers around during the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.

For the following week, however, “there is still a lot of uncertainty”, said Ms Kealy.