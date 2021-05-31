Sunday was hottest day of year with more sunshine on the way

Ireland basked in the warmest day of the year on Sunday, with a high of 23.1 degrees recorded in Newport, Co Mayo.

Dublin and Cork enjoyed the longest stretches of sunshine during the day, with 15.2 hours observed, according to Met Éireann.

“It is probably not going to get as hot as that today,” Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said on Monday morning, noting that overall the country will see highs of 18 to 21 degrees.

It is expected to be very mild and mainly dry with long spells of sunshine across most of the country. It will be a little cooler and breezier along the south coast, while western coastal counties should expect some clouds and possible drizzle in the late afternoon.

“The very warm weather is continuing on Monday and continuing over the eastern half of the country on Tuesday,” Mr Murphy said, adding that there will be a more unsettled period after that.

Tuesday will see a marked “east-west split”, with the dry sunshine lingering along the eastern half of the countr, where temperatures will reach 22 degrees. Cloudy skies in the west will bring scattered showers and highs of 17 degrees.

Crowds enjoying Clonskeagh Park along the bank of the River Dodder in Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

“Things change more noticeably on Wednesday,” Mr Murphy warned, adding that there will be “heavy and persistent rain” pushing up from the south. It will be a wet day for most of the country, although it should stay dry in Ulster. Munster will experience maximum temperatures of 15 degrees, while it could reach 22 degrees in northern counties.

At the moment, Thursday looks as though it will start quite cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain, he said. The afternoon looks set to be drier, with temperatures again expected to surpass 20 degrees.

Although scattered showers are predicted for the end of the week, Friday will start mostly dry with sunny spells. Met Éireann is predicting a slightly cooler day, with temperatures in the late teens.

Mr Murphy cautioned that it is “too early to say” how the bank holiday weekend will play out, but currently it looks as though there will be a mix of sunny spells and showers.

“It doesn’t look too bad at present. Temperatures are likely to be in the mid to late teens… That is subject to change,” he added.