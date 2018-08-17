Summerhill house occupiers ordered by High Court to vacate by 8am

Protestors occupying a vacant property in Ballybough, north Dublin since last week have been ordered by the High Court to leave by 8am this morning.

In the High Court on Thursday, Ms Justice Miriam O’Regan granted the property owner PJ O Donnell (as trustee of the Pat O Donnell & Co Ltd Retirement and Death Benefit Plan) injunctions requiring persons unknown to vacate and cease trespassing at one of seven properties owned by the pension plan.

The properties are located at 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, and 39 Summerhill Parade, Ballybough, in Dublin 1.

The court heard that of those houses number 35 is the only property occupied.

However, there has been some interference with the other properties, which have been vacant since May to allow fire safety works be completed, and the owner was concerned that the other properties may be interfered with.

The application was not opposed. While more than 20 people were present in court for Thursday’s hearing, when the court registrar asked for any of the persons unknown in occupation to identify themselves, he was greeted by silence.

The owner sought the orders due to fire safety concerns and because the house’s insurance coverage will be cancelled if the occupation, which has been described as a political protest and has been the subject of several recent media reports, continues.

Mr O’Donnell, who holds the properties in trust for the members of the benefit plan, also seeks damages for trespass and intentional interference with the owner’s economic interests.

The court heard there are 67 members of the benefit plan, including 18 pensioners, who are employees and former employees of Pat O Donnell & Company.

Pat O’Donnell & Co is a machinery plant supply firm, and is a long time sponsors of Clare GAA.

The group of housing activists occupying the property include members of Dublin Central Housing Action (DCHA) and student protest group Take Back Trinity. The coalition of activists state they want the building to be purchased by Dublin City Council via compulsory purchase order, to be used as social housing.

In early May, a large number of primarily Brazilian tenants were evicted with 24 hours notice from the house, and five other neighbouring homes on the street owned by the fund, the DCHA has said. Up to 20 tenants had been living in each property, sharing rooms in cramped bunk bed accommodation.