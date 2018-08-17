Summerhill house activists occupy second vacant property

Housing activists involved in a previous occupation of a vacant house in Summerhill in Dublin’s inner city have occupied a second property.

On Friday afternoon several individuals entered 34 North Frederick Street, Dublin 1 in the city centre. A “Homes for All” banner was hung from a balcony of the four storey building. Two individuals, in a Leo Varadkar and a Guy Fawkes face mask, could be seen on the first floor balcony of the building.

A group of 50 protestors marched from the Summerhill Parade properties to North Frederick St, where the second building had been occupied.

In a statement the activists said the group had taken over the second building to “continue to highlight the need for organised action” to protest the housing crisis.

On Friday afternoon several individuals entered 34 North Frederick Street, Dublin 1 in the city centre. Photograph: Jack Power/The Irish Times

The “outpouring of support” for the initial occupation of a vacant house in Summerhill which the activists have now left following a High Court ruling, “has given us hope for a strong, organised housing movement,” the statement said.

“The Government is not about to change this squalid housing crisis - the people are. Summerhill was only the tip of the iceberg. We’re ready to keep going,” the statement said.

The protestors claimed the building had been vacant for several years.

Protestors held a demonstration outside the building, and after 1pm several more individuals entered the building.