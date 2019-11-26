Sudden death of baby in Co Armagh investigated by police
PSNI arrest 31-year-old man after incident in Keady area on Tuesday
Detectives in Northern Ireland are investigating the sudden death of a baby in Co Armagh. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA
Co Armagh.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said happened in the Keady area on Tuesday.
A 31-year-old man was arrested in the Craigavon area.
He is being questioned by detectives in Banbridge police station in Co Down.
There are no further details at this time.