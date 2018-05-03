Students hold demonstration over proposed MetroLink site

Hundreds of school children formed a human chain on Thursday to highlight the impact a major infrastructural construction site will have on their schools if the Glasnevin phase of the proposed MetroLink rail project gets the go-ahead.

Details of the emerging preferred route announced in March include the acquisition of a number of residential and commercial properties. If approved, the route would also require the requisition for an estimated period of six years of Na Fianna GAA club’s front pitch, its two all-weather pitches, Home Farm’s soccer pitch, and lands used to access the two schools.

The schools say that at its closest point, the construction site will be just two metres from the art room of Scoil Chaitríona and five metres from the inside of the junior infants classroom in Scoil Mobhí.

“This site is going to have a huge impact on the two schools”, said Scoil Mobhí principal Marcella Nic Niallaigh.

“We don’t think the schools will be able to operate here due to the level of noise, the disruption, the number of trucks coming in and out of the site and also the effects of pollution. How are the children going to learn in an environment like this?”, she asked.

Students from Scoil Chaitríona, some of whom wore dustmasks to highlight concerns about cement dust that could be raised by construction activities, formed two large circles at the centre of the pitch to demonstrate the size of the two boring holes proposed for the site.

They were followed by students from Scoil Mobhí primary school who sang songs and chanted slogans, voicing their opposition to the proposed plans.

“The school wouldn’t be able to function with such a massive construction site at its doorstep. Between the students trying to learn in classes and the noise pollution and air pollution, it wouldn’t work at all,” said Scoil Chaitríona’s captaen scoile (school captain), Brook Mac Eoin.

“Some of the pupils wore masks to highlight the impact the work would have on them. Those with asthma, cystic fibrosis would be very badly affected,” he said.

Scoil Chaitríona principal Carmel de Grae said the impact on the school would be “devastating”.

“”If we have two tunnels with a depth of 25 metres, a diameter of 30 meters, with the level of noise, the level of dust and pollution, it is going to be impossible for health and safety reasons to run two schools next door to it,” she said.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) have invited submissions from the public in relation to the proposals.

“We are actively encouraging all our parents and members of the school community and the wider community here in Glasnevin to make their submissions, write their letters and express their worries to TII,” said Ms Nic Niallaigh.

Gaeilge

Concerns were also voiced about the impact the works will have on the cultural life of the community.

“Children start off here in Naíscoil Tír na nÓg .They progress on to Scoil Mobhí and then on to Scoil Chaitríona. All that time they are actively playing and participating in the life of Na Fianna,” said Ms Nic Niallaigh.

“Once you come through the gates on Mobhí Road you enter into a Gaelcheantar or breac-Ghaeltacht. And I believe it is a unique location in Dublin where we have this fantastic amenity of a wonderful language being used daily by all of the children and as many parents as can use the language,” said Ms Nic Niallaigh.

“We really have a fabulous community here and it’s not just from the Glasnevin area”, said Ms de Grae.

“A lot of our children come from all over north Dublin. It’s a special community. The Irish language is a huge part of it. We have a scoil lán-Ghaeilge, naíonra lán-Ghaeilge and Na Fianna are hugely supportive of Irish language and culture, and always have been.”

Speaking in the Dáil earlier this week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “very concerned” about the impact the development would have on the community in the Glasnevin area.

“We were delighted to hear of his support, needless to say, in recommending to TII and the NTA that they find an alternative site,” said Ms Nic Niallaigh.

“ However, this process is still open and it’s very important that people engage with the process and that it’s seen to be a fruitful process,” she added.

A spokesperson for the National Transport Authority said the authority will consider any submissions or proposals that arise from the consultation process. “We have made a commitment to report back as soon as practicable”.