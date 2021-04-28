Student who died in cliff fall is laid to rest on his 23rd birthday

A biomedical engineering student and lifeguard who died after falling down coastal cliffs in Garretstown, West Cork during a camping trip with friends over the weekend was laid to rest on what would have been his 23rd birthday.

At Conor King’s funeral mass in St Patrick’s Church in Rochestown, Cork on Wednesday, his mother Maura told mourners her son had lived up to his surname.

“Help us to be as King as you. Conor succeeded in squashing a hundred years in to to 23 years.”

Maura was joined at the altar for the tribute by her husband Eamonn and daughter Aine. She said they had found it impossible to conjure up the words to best describe their one of a kind son.

“We tried to write a speech over the last few days but couldn’t do it. We were forcing it and it just is not us. I was too tired last night. I woke up at ten past four this morning.

“I got in to Conor’s bed. I took out his jotter and I couldn’t think of anything to say and next thing I got a text from my sister. She had written an acrostic poem.”

Maura read out the poem which was titled “Conor King’s Family” but said she wanted to add an ‘s’ as her son had so many ‘families.’ including his friends, classmates at Munster Technological University and colleagues in the Rochestown Park Hotel where he worked part time as a life-guard

The family of Conor, from Douglas in Cork city asked mourners to donate to West Cork Rapid Response and West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue as a show of their gratitude for the valiant efforts of volunteers .

She thanked all those who paid socially distanced tributes to Conor on the road to the church.

She paid tribute to Conor’s friend Gary Barrett, who attempted to save his life and to the emergency services for their rapid response in the wake of the accident.

Conor’s friend Daragh said that he had enriched the lives of his whole circle.

“Constantly making us laugh. Although the majority of jokes were about him he took it on the chin and always had a come back. It is hard to describe the impact he had on every individual one of us. Conor loved nothing more than being with his friends and we loved being with him. The mark he made was one of joy and laughter and he will be missed but the stories will last forever. Happy birthday Kinger. Rest easy.”