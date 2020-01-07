Student (13) arrested after pupil stabbed at Co Antrim school

A pupil has been stabbed at a school in Co Antrim.

The victim, who is a Year 10 pupil at Larne Grammar School, was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. His injuries are not life-threatening.

A 13-year-old male pupil has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He is currently in police custody.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received an emergency call at 11.21am on Tuesday.

One crew attended the scene on the Lower Cairncastle Road and a teenager was taken to hospital.

The principal of Larne Grammar School, Jonathan Wylie, said that “following an incident in school on Tuesday morning a Year 10 pupil was taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.

“The safety and wellbeing of our pupils is always our primary concern and the authorities, including the PSNI, were contacted immediately.

“Parents have also been contacted and we are working with the Education Authority to ensure that pastoral support is available for those who require it. “This is the first time that an incident of this nature has occurred in school and the thoughts of the entire school community are with the injured pupil and his family,” he said.

Additional reporting PA