Strong Garda presence in Dublin city on Saturday evening

A strong Garda presence was evident in central Dublin early on Saturday evening after public order incidents in the city centre last night where 14 people were arrested after bottles were thrown at gardaí.

Many officers were stationed at the entrances to St Stephen’s Green, restricting access to people carrying alcohol.

The park’s bandstand was cordoned off, but a large group of youths dancing and chanting nearby were moved on by gardaí shortly after 6pm.

South William Street was quiet in the early evening compared to the scenes seen on Friday night. There was, however, a Saturday night atmosphere throughout the city centre among people young and old. Groups clustered around connecting routes to George’s Street listening to music.

Temple Bar Square was particularly busy with hundreds of young revellers drinking cans. Two young men climbed the walls of buildings in the square while onlookers cheered. Glass bottles were hurled at Garda vehicles as they arrived at Temple Bar Square to disperse hundreds of young drinkers.

The areas immediately outside pubs and bars serving takeaway drinks appeared to be more controlled environments.

Earlier Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly described as “thuggish behaviour and completely unacceptable” public order incidents in the city centre last night.

The Minister told RTÉ that “nobody has the right to attack our Garda, absolutely nobody . . . it in no way represents our country”.

The arrests followed a series of alleged public order offences after crowds congregated at several locations including South William Street, St Stephen’s Green and Temple Bar Square, said gardaí.

In a statement this morning, the force said a group of people threw glass bottles and other objects at officers on South William Street. The Garda said officers attempted to engage with this group and then decided to disperse it.

Videos posted on social media show gardaí with batons drawn, charging crowds on South William Street.

Six people were charged with public order offences and released. Two people received an adult caution while one was released pending a summons for public order offences. The five juveniles were released and referred for juvenile liaison officers.

Ramped-up rubbish collection in Dublin city centre on Saturday evening in response to increased numbers of young people in the city at the weekend.

One garda received hospital treatment after being injured in the leg and one patrol vehicle was damaged.

Garda appeal

The statement said the force would continue to patrol and manage crowds on public streets and spaces this weekend.

“While extra facilities are being provided by local authorities An Garda Síochána appeals for consideration for other persons using the spaces, local residents and businesses.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she spoke to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to raise concerns about the conduct of gardaí.

“[I] spoke with Garda Commissioner to raise my deep alarm at scenes in Dublin city centre last night. An outdoor summer cannot mean baton charges on our streets. We need proper joined-up planning to facilitate safe social enjoyment and safety for gardaí. All agencies must engage now,” she said.

In response 150 portable toilets and more than 100 bins were added to Dublin city centre for this weekend to accommodate people socialising in the city.

The move followed calls from Taoiseach Micheál Martin and other politicians for better outdoor facilities on the city’s streets after a backlash about rubbish left after on-street drinking last weekend.

Local authorities countrywide will be asked to put extra bins and toilets on streets to facilitate outdoor summer socialising this year.