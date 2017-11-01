Striking unions warn Irish Rail dispute could run ‘into New Year’

A pay dispute at Iarnród Éireann, which has halted train services around the country today, could drag on until Christmas and into the New Year, trade unions have warned.

Speaking on the picket line at Heuston Station in Dublin, union officials said industrial action would continue until the Sate-owned rail operator made a credible, no-strings-attached pay offer for the firm’s 3,800 staff.

More than 155,000 people are expected to experience disruption as a result of the 24-hour strike at the State-owned firm. Further strikes are set to take place next Tuesday; on Tuesday, November 14th; on Thursday, November 23rd; and on Friday, December 8th.

Unions blamed the Minister for Transport Shane Ross for “sitting on his hands” for five months despite warnings that a strike was looming. Four further strike days are scheduled over the coming weeks.

Dermot O’Leay, general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union, said under no circumstances would workers at Iarnród Éireann fund their own pay rise by agreeing to additional productivity.

‘No strings attached’

He said the company’s “miserly” offer of a 1.75 per cent increase, which is linked to improved productivity, would not resolve the dispute. “What will fix this dispute is a credible offer with no strings attached. That is very, very clear. “

He said if it took the planned five days of strike action or even more stoppages to bring about such a pay offer, then that was what would happen.

“Unfortunately that could drag us into Christmas and on into the New Year.”

Unions are seeking annual pay increases of about 3.75 per cent over three years – along the lines of the rises secured by staff in Dublin Bus and Luas after industrial action last year – without the provision of additional productivity.

They contend that staff are effectively subsidising the underfunding of the comapny by the Government and the National Transport Authority.

Iarnród Éireann says it has accumulated losses of nearly €160 million and that agreeing to the pay increases being sought would “effectively be trading recklessly”. It argued that conceding the unions’ claim would cost an extra €43m over three years and push the company into insolvency.

Siptu organiser Greg Ennis said staff at the company had already delivered significant productivity increases and the thanks they got was a miserly 1.75 pay offer. He said there were 1,000 fewer employees in the company than there were six years ago and that its payroll costs had reduced by 22 per cent.

€103m investment

Mr Ennis said the Minister had done nothing with a report drawn up by the National Transport Authority which said the rail operator needed further investment of €103 million per annum for five years.

“He is absent without leave at this stage. He has done nothing and we end up in a situation that our members, who do not want to be discommoding the public, are left with no option but to withdraw their labour,” he said.

In a letter sent to the board of the overall CIE group - of which Iarnrod Eireann is a subsidiary - unions urged it to advise the rail company to “do the right thing and make a credible pay proposal in order to prevent further industrial unrest”.

David Franks, Iarnród Éireann’s chief executive, said should the five planned days of industrial action evolve into a more sustained campaign “each employee could see lost earnings running into thousands in the run-up to Christmas”.

Mr Franks said there were clearly “unresolved issues” between the company and trade unions and he said Iarnród Éireann was prepared to go to the Labour Court to seek a recommendation.

“This will ensure that there is an opportunity to resolve this pay claim without loss to you, to the company and to our customers. This issue will only be resolved by direct engagement, and I hope you will support this path, rather than one which is damaging to all and counterproductive.”

Mr Ross on Tuesday urged all parties in the dispute to engage in constructive and realistic negotiations.