Strike planned at two Tesco shops in run up to Christmas

Workers in the Sligo and Carrick-on-Shannon Tesco stores have voted in favour of strike action in the lead up to Christmas.

Mandate Trade Union has served notice that Sligo workers will strike on Thursday, December 6th, and again on Friday, December 14th. The Carrick-on-Shannon workers will strike on Saturday, December 22nd.

The trade union said the industrial action is taking place because workers have been denied the right to collective representation.

The Sligo store voted in favour of industrial action by a margin of 97per ccent, with an 85 per cent turnout in the ballot. Carrick-on-Shannon also had an 85 per cent turnout, with 81 per cent voting in favour of strike.

Mandate said Tesco has in recent years engaged in a campaign to “de-recognise” their workers’ union. “There is a possibility more dates will be added and other stores may join their colleagues in the coming weeks and months should the company not abide by agreements and allow their workers’ their right to collective representation,” the union said.

The Irish Times has requested a response from Tesco.