Stormy conditions set to batter voters as they go to the polling booths

Ronan McGreevy

Met Éireann has issued a wind warning for the whole country for election day.

Voters going to the polls on Saturday are likely to have to brave winds gusting at up to 110 km/h and heavy rain.

It is also going to be an extremely wet weekend with torrential rain on both election day and Sunday across the country with highest concentrations in the west and southwest.

The yellow weather warning will take place from 9am on Saturday morning, an hour after the polls open and will last until midnight on Monday morning.

Storm Ciara, named by the UK Met Office, is set to cross over Ireland on Sunday with a risk of damaging gusts.

The danger is compounded by a combination of Spring tides and high seas giving rise to an elevated risk of coastal flooding in Atlantic coastal areas.

The weather forecast is potentially bad news for the two big events of the weekend - the opening of Galway 2020 European Year of Culture is due to take place in South Park, Claddagh on Saturday night and the Ireland v Wales Six Nations match takes place on Saturday afternoon at 2.15pm.

Met Éireann is forecasting between 20 and 40 mm of rain on Saturday and the same again on Sunday.

This could lead to a risk of localised flooding this weekend, especially over the western half of the country.