Stormont talks: Coveney and Smith try to coax parties to sign up to deal

Three years after the collapse of Stormont, the British and Irish governments were on Thursday afternoon still trying to resolve outstanding difficulties to restore the Northern Executive and Assembly.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and the Northern Secretary Julian Smith were seeking to conclude a text to restore the powersharing institutions that could be published later on Thursday.

They believed that they had a document that would constitute a “fair and balanced” agreement but late on Wednesday and into Thursday morning they were unable to sort out final difficulties with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin.

Sources said that most of the text of the document was settled but that there were “presentational problems” that in particular were causing anxiety for the DUP.

“I think it is a matter of presentation rather than substance; I don’t think there is any sense that things are beginning to fall apart,” said one well placed source.

Equally, some other sources expressed concern that Mr Coveney and Mr Smith were now under pressure to put back Monday’s deadline for a deal. Mr Smith has stated he will call Assembly elections if there is no agreement by Monday.

One DUP source downplayed the prospect of a breakthrough on Thursday. “The parties have a lot of work to get through,” he said, although Dublin and London are still seeking to get a deal on Thursday.

Three years ago on this date, the late Martin McGuinness resigned as Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister in a row with the DUP over the calamitous renewable heat incentive scheme, a resignation that precipitated the breakdown of Stormont.

There have been several attempts since then to reinstate Stormont but hurdles such as Sinn Féin’s demand for an Irish language act, ensuring the sustainability of a restored Assembly, and issues over the petition of concern, could not be surmounted.

However, all sides accept that significant progress was made on the remaining issues over recent months, including on the especially difficult matter of the Irish language.

It is understood that the text would include Irish language legislation but that it would be embraced in wider legislation addressing matters such as Ulster Scots and identity under some form of overarching “cultural” legislation.

A number of DUP sources said that persuading its constituency to acquiesce to Irish language legislation will prove difficult for the party.

One DUP source said the party was seeking a quid pro quo for acceding to Irish language legislation from Sinn Féin. In particular he said that while Sinn Féin wanted concessions to its cultural identity there was no reciprocation from Sinn Féin.

“There is a lot of talk about a shared future but Sinn Féin is not prepared to recognise or respect our British identity,” he said.

The source added the DUP was seeking to have the British Armed Forces Covenant, which applies in Britain but not in Northern Ireland, implemented in the North. The covenant provides health, education and housing support for former British soldiers and their families.

The source said that while Sinn Féin was amenable to the covenant operating in Northern Ireland it wasn’t prepared to have the necessary legislation enacted at Stormont, but to maintain distance wanted it introduced through Westminster.

“That hardly shows any commitment to a shared future, and hardly augurs well for any new Executive. These are big issues for us - the failure of nationalism to recognise our British identity,” said the source.

At lunchtime however the Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said her party was committed to “new style politics, to progressive politics”.

“Our determination is to make politics work. It is going to take all of the parties to make politics work. It is going to need to be sustainable and credible government, a government that actually has equality at its core. That is out determination, we are here to do the business,” she added.

Ulster Unionist Party Assembly member Mike Nesbitt said it was time for a deal. “We need the DUP and Sinn Féin to show leadership by making a decision today,” he said.