Storm Lorenzo leaves thousands along west coast without power

More than 4,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning after Storm Lorenzo passed over parts of the country overnight bringing powerful winds and storm surges along coastal areas.

According to ESB networks, around 2,000 customers in Kilcolgan and in Letterfrack in Co Galway are without power this morning.

Almost 2,000 customers in Co Mayo, at Knockaphunta outside Castlebar and in Newport are also without power.

Several hundred customers in Dingle and Ballybunion in Co Kerry are also without power.

The storm has eased and the winds and rain are set to reduce during the morning.

Orange weather alerts for the counties of Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Galway and Mayo were lifted at 6am on Friday.

A yellow wind warning was put in place for counties Longford, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare from 7am to 11am on Friday.

Strong west to southwest winds this morning will continue to bring hazards to the early morning commute with the possibility of debris from trees and structures weakened by the passing storm.

Met Eireann said the strongest winds continue to be along the west coast. The winds will be light in the north and from an easterly direction.

Rain in the north will move southeastwards and will clear from the east and southeast later this morning.

AA Roadwatch has warned commuters to slow down, expect debris only drive through standing water if you are sure it is not too deep

All train services and flights appear to be operating as normal this morning.

Storm Lorenzo made landfall in Co Donegal in the early hours of Friday morning.

Forecaster Liz Coleman said severe winds were still expected on the west coast overnight but once Storm Lorenzo “hits land towards morning it will weaken as it goes across the country”.

Though Storm Lorenzo was relatively short-lived, it will trail more wind and rain in its wake with a further 25mm of rain expected on Saturday and the same amount nationwide on Monday.

Met Éireann had warned that wind speeds would exceed 130km/h in exposed areas causing storm surges which will could produce coastal flooding and damage.

However, Jim Casey from the Office of Public Works said there was little chance of rivers flooding as most were well within their banks at present.