Storm Jorge on track to hit Ireland amid flood and wind warnings

An orange wind warning is in place for seven counties from Saturday as Storm Jorge is set to batter Ireland.

The warning is in place for counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, and Kerry from 6am on Saturday until 3am on Sunday. A separate warning is in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from midday on Saturday until 3am on Sunday.

Met Éireann has warned of gusts of between 110 and 130km/h, with possibly higher speeds in exposed areas “with an elevated risk of coastal flooding”.

A status yellow wind warning is also in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford between 9am on Saturday and 3am on Sunday.

Separately, a status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Munster, Connacht and Donegal from midnight on Thursday until midnight on Saturday.

Rainfall accumulations of between 20 and 30mm are expected during Friday and Saturday generally but 40 to 50mm of rain could fall in mountainous areas with a continuing risk of flooding.

The National Emergency Coordination Group is due to convene on Friday morning. Its chairman Keith Leonard has warned that current operations to deal with floods may have to be suspended during Storm Jorge. Local authorities and the Defence Forces have been working with affected communities for the last number of weeks he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“During the height of the storm, it may not be possible to continue all those operations. It may be a case of suspending them for a period and resuming them at first light on Sunday morning when conditions improve.”

Mr Leonard advised people to be vigilant and check in on vulnerable neighbours. He also warned there could be widespread power cuts and advised people to charge their mobile phones ahead of time and for motorists to be careful if driving through water.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has asked all road users to “exercise caution” over the coming days. Motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists in areas affected by the orange warnings are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey,

Friday

Today will be a cloudy day with rain extending countrywide this morning. There will be some heavy rain, particularly in the west and south, with localised flooding possible.

There is the possibility of some sleet or snow in parts of Ulster this morning. It will become drier in the afternoon for a time before another band of rain extends from the southwest in the evening.

Highest afternoon temperatures will be between seven and 11 degrees. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue in most parts of the country early on Friday night, turning heavy at times.

The rain will clear away to the east overnight and will be followed by colder conditions with scattered showers in the west and south. It will be mild early in the night, but will get gradually colder, with lowest temperatures of one to three degrees as it approaches dawn.

Saturday

Met Éireann says Storm Jorge will bring strong winds and heavy rain on Saturday. There will be scattered heavy showers in western areas in the morning and more persistent rain will spread eastwards throughout the day.

There will be a risk of hail and thunder and the possibility of some falls of sleet and hill snow. It will become very windy as the day goes on, with strong and gusty west to southwest winds and gales in the west and northwest, with highest temperatures of between just four and seven degrees.

It will be a cold and frosty night, with lowest temperatures of between one to three degrees.

Sunday

There will be bright spells and further wintry showers on Sunday with the best of the dry spells in the east and southeast. Some showers may be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. It will be quite blustery with fresh, westerly breezes with highest afternoon temperatures between four and seven degrees

Sunday night will be cold and frosty with clear spells and wintry showers mainly in the west and north. Temperatures will drop to between minus one and two degrees overnight.