Storm Jorge: Ireland lashed with severe winds and heavy rain

Hundreds of properties in Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Limerick and Cork have been left without power this morning after Storm Jorge lashed the country with wind and rain on Saturday.

Power is expected to be restored to just over 300 customers this morning or early afternoon, according to ESB’s PowerCheck.

Derek Hynes, from ESB Networks, advised the public to stay clear of any fallen trees or wires. The ESB’s emergency number to report such matters is 1850 372 999.

The country was battered by rain and heavy winds on Saturday and a status red wind warning was in place for Galway and Clare on Saturday morning and afternoon. Orange and yellow alerts were put in place in place for much of the country until midnight. A number of trees fell on roads which were later cleared and gardaí said nobody was injured when a truck overturned in high winds in Co Galway on Saturday afternoon. The Irish Coastguard Sligo helicopter rescued two surfers that got into difficulties in on Saturday afternoon.

The stormy conditions left thousands of properties without power but most of of these were restored before Sunday morning with with a one fault in Saggart accounting for almost half of that number.

Met Éireann said there would be a cold, bright and breezy start to Sunday, with frost clearing. The day will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers, some of the showers wintry over high ground. There will also be a risk of hail and thunder. The showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country during the morning, becoming more widespread through the afternoon. Afternoon maximums of 5 to 7 degrees are expected, in brisk westerly winds, strong on coasts.

Early tonight will see showers becoming scattered and confined to the western half of the country, with long clear spells developing in the east and southeast. A cold night is expected with a widespread frost and some icy patches. The forecaster says minimum temperatures of minus 2 to plus 1 degrees are to be expected and it will be coldest in the east. Winds will be moderate west to southwest, fresh on west coasts. The showers in the west will become increasingly wintry towards morning, with some sleet or snow on high ground, however amounts will be small.

Met Éireann says there will be a cold start to Monday, with a widespread frost and some icy patches. A mostly dry day, it will begin with sunny spells, however - showers in the west of the country will push further eastwards, becoming widespread by afternoon. Some of the showers will be wintry with a risk of hail and thunder also. It will be a cool, blustery day with highs of just 5 to 7 degrees and there will be fresh westerly winds, strong on west and southwest coasts. Later Monday evening a spell of light rain will cross the north of the country, falling as sleet for a time in the northeast.

A number of roads that were flooded earlier this week remain closed this morning. In Tipperary the Nenagh/Terryglass Road (R493) is closed at Ballinderry due to flooding while the N65 is closed between Portumna in Galway and Borrisokane near the turn-off for Terryglass (R493) in Tipperary due to flooding and diversions are in place. AA Roadwatch says flooding has also caused the Borrisokane/Cloghan Road (R438)to close between the Portumna turn-off at Walsh Park Cross and the Banagher turn-off at Taylor’s Cross.