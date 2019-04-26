Storm Hannah: Public warned to stay away from coasts as homeless offered shelter

Separate appeals for people to be extra cautious as Storm Hannah hits Ireland on Friday evening have been made by the Garda, Irish Water Safety, the ESB and organisations working with the homeless.

With orange wind alerts in place for coastal areas of Cork, Clare, Kerry, Waterford and Limerick the Garda said cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians should be aware they are particularly vulnerable to strong gusts.

A category orange warning is for weather conditions which “have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas”. It implies all people in affected areas should prepare themselves “in an appropriate way for the anticipated conditions” according to Met Éireann.

The warning extends to drivers of high sided vehicles in all parts of the country who should also take all necessary precautions and pay attention to the warnings, the Garda said.

People living near coastal, cliff and waterway areas, particularly those with children, have been warned to be extra cautious considering the gusty winds forecast.

The Cork Simon Community said it was using every available space including the floors of recreation rooms for mattresses so every homeless person seeking somewhere to sleep indoors would be accommodated. The organisation typically provides beds and up to 18 mattresses on floors to meet current demand, but this weekend will be using recreation rooms and every available space to help people get off the streets as the storm hits.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive said Dublin was expected to miss the worst of Storm Hannah but the executive was monitoring the situation nonetheless. The executive said it had procedures it could put in place rapidly in response to weather alerts and would be following Met Éireann’s forecasts closely.

The ESB said all available ESB Networks teams were on full alert and “will continue to monitor Storm Hannah as it approaches Ireland tracks and across the country.

The utility said it would mobilise and respond to any damage to electricity infrastructure once it is safe to do so but warned anybody who comes across across fallen wires or damaged electricity wires to not touch or approach these as they would be live and extremely dangerous. Damage should be reported to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.

The advice form the Road Safety Authority is for motorists to be on the look out for objects being blown onto the road. The authority said drivers should watch out for falling or fallen debris and vehicles veering across the road in strong guests. Drivers should also allow extra space between them and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists. The authority said drivers should drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Trampolines

Fire authorities across the country have reminded people who own trampolines to store them correctly in anticipation of strong winds. “Disassemble them or make sure they are anchored down securely,” a spokesman said. “Same for any garden/patio/balcony furniture.”

The spokesman also advised people to stock up on batteries and charge devices in preparation for any possible power outages. It advised against the use of real candles, recommending LED alternatives.

To avoid spot flooding entering your home, the fire brigade said to ensure nearby drains are clear of leaves.

Water Safety Ireland has also warned people to stay away from the edges of waterways during Storm Hannah as coastal and inland waterways will be dangerous due to heavy rain and strong gale force winds.

“Floating debris, underwater entanglement hazards and the risk of cold water immersion (10°C coastal, 8°C inland) puts people at risk of drowning if they fall in”, Roger Sweeney, deputy CEO Water Safety Ireland, said. “Fast-rising flood water is very powerful and often hides the dangers of exposed drains, manhole covers and submerged objects. No driver or pedestrian should take a chance passing through flooded roadways.”

He said children were “naturally curious about water therefore parents and guardians should caution them that small streams when flooded are very fast and that floodwater hides the true depth. Fast moving water can exerts pressure against the legs of someone attempting to cross it. Because water displaces body weight, the deeper a person becomes immersed the less the person weighs so the more difficult it is to remain upright. Never put your feet down if swept away in floodwater, because foot and body entrapments and pinning are a leading cause of accidental death in rivers.”