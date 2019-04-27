Storm Hannah: More than 10,000 homes still without power

It will remain “very windy” today as attempts are made to restore power to more than 10,000 homes, Met Éireann has said.

Storm Hannah battered the south west of the country on Friday night. Forecasters had issued several weather warnings, including a red warning of “violent gusts”.

The highest recorded gusts were at Mace Head in Galway, where 122km/h was observed, while gusts reached 119km/h at Shannon Airport.

The ESB said there are around 11,000 homes and businesses currently without power, with those affected predominately in counties Clare, Limerick, Kerry and Tipperary.

Cork City Fire Brigade responds to an incident during Storm Hannah. Photograph: Cork City Fire Brigade/Twitter

“ESB Networks crews have been continuing efforts to repair the electricity network since first light this morning, restoring power to 22,000 homes, farms and businesses that lost supply due to the impact of Storm Hannah,” a spokesman for the ESB said.

“At the height of the storm this morning, 33,000 customers were impacted, and efforts continue throughout the day to restore power to the remaining 11,000 customers.

“All available resources from ESB Networks are deployed to carry out repairs to the network and restore power.”

Additional crews from less impacted areas of the country have been deployed in areas of west Munster that have seen most of the storm damage. These include county Clare, the Iveragh and Dingle peninsulas, north Kerry, west Limerick and parts of Tipperary.

The ESB said the damage to the electricity network is mainly attributable to trees falling on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

Quick thinking motorists clear the roadway after a fallen tree blocked the main Killarney to Dingle road at Aghadoe, Killarney during the height of Storm Hannah on Friday evening. Photograph: Don MacMonagle

Real time information on power outages and restoration times is available on the PowerCheck App or www.esbpowercheck.ie.

Met Éireann said that “very windy” conditions would continue on Saturday morning before easing.

“Whilst the winds will abate, it will still be windy into the afternoon, with brisk northwest wind steering down a mix of sunny spells & scattered heavy showers,” the weather service tweeted.

The forecaster said much of the country will be dry by Saturday evening, with spells of sunshine. However, later in the night patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle will develop in the south and west, with temperatures dropping to between 3 and 6 degrees.

It will be generally cloudy on Sunday with scattered patches of light rain but there is expected to be a good deal of dry weather overall. Sunny intervals will develop, the best of these due in the south and west of the country in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 17 degrees in moderate southwesterly breezes.

Monday is due to be mild with temperatures likely to fall again from Tuesday through to Friday.

Met Éireann meteorologist Matthew Martin said Storm Hannah moved “quite quickly” over the country.

“It’s already over northern England. There will be strong blustery north westerly winds that are going to continue to moderate during the day,” he said.

“It’s really an improving picture - rain in Ulster is going to clear out and then it’s going to be a bright day with some sunny spells and a few passing showers.”

Mr Martin said there is a “mixed outlook” for next week, with temperatures near average.

Roads

AA Roadwatch said roads are mainly damp or wet across the country on Saturday morning with wind-blown debris likely on secondary roads.

They have advised motorists to slow down and leave extra distance between vehicles in front and to be mindful of motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Monday is due to be a mild and humid day, with some scattered falls of light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 16 degrees. Rain will become persistent in the west and southwest later in the day, extending eastwards over the country on Monday night.

Met Éireann said current indications suggest a damp or wet start to Tuesday, with drier and brighter weather gradually extending from the west. There will be further showers in the afternoon, some of which could turn heavy with top temperatures will range between 11 and 14 degrees.