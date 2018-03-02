Storm Emma: Status red warning extended to Saturday for east coast

Met Éireann has extended its snow-ice warning for counties Dublin, Kildare, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath until 9am on Saturday.

It has also extended its status orange snow-ice warning for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan and Galway until the same time.

A status yellow snow-ice warning is also in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

A status yellow gale warning has been issued for Friday evening and night.

Some 34,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power this lunchtime as emergency crews battle to repair the damage wrought by Storm Emma as it passed over the country last night.

Although Met Éireann lifted its blizzard warning on Friday morning and removed its instruction for people to remain indoors, weather conditions remain extremely challenging in many parts of the country due to ongoing heavy snowfalls and powerful winds.

Chairman of the National Emergency Co-ordination Centre Sean Hogan said on Friday: “It’s not over. We’re still in a red warning” system.

Mr Hogan warned that some isolated houses and communities had been cut off. “Snow drifting is going to cause particular problems” and “some communities may be inaccessible for some time”, he warned.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the situation was gradually moving towards a thaw but this also presented “significant challenges”.

He appealed to people not to take any unnecessary journeys and paid tribute to the emergency services for their work through Thursday night.

Many of those without power will not see their electricity restored until Saturday. ESB Networks said at one stage early on Friday morning that more than 101,000 properties were without power.

It said the severe conditions were hampering efforts to restore services. Most of the properties affected by the power cuts are in Cork, Enniscorthy, Arklow, the greater Dublin area and other eastern counties of Leinster.

An estimated 10,000 people, mainly in Co Limerick, have seen their phone services disrupted.

Many local and regional roads are impassable.

A man in Co Cork has been seriously injured after suffering a fall on Thursday night. A second man was also injured in the same incident.

A Lidl store on Fortunestown Lane in Citywest in Co Dublin was looted and smashed up using a digger on Friday. Two other stores have also been attacked.

In a statement on Friday, the Defence Forces said it had deployed 400 personnel and 155 vehicles to support the civil authorities in the past 48 hours. This support included helping with ambulance services and the transfer of medical staff.

Forecast

Forecaster Evelyn Cusack said that while Storm Emma was no longer a storm it would still bring heavy rain and flooding along the east coast. Flooding has been reported along parts of the Dún Laoghaire seafront on Saturday afternoon.

Met Éireann said conditions remained very difficult and advised the public to continue to exercise high levels of caution for their own safety in the extreme cold, accumulated snow and icy conditions underfoot.

It said that, on Friday night, “there’ll be further outbreaks of snow at times, heaviest over eastern and southern areas. Towards dawn, the snow will turn more to rain along the south coast.

“Minimum temperatures zero to –3 degrees.”

Ms Cusack said the snow will turn to sleet on Saturday in the south, when temperatures will rise to 4 to 5 degrees, but she said a full thaw will need a dramatic rise to at least 12 degrees and that is not forecast at present.

“I find it [a thaw] hard to predict this at this stage as there is still quite a lot of snow falling,” she said.

The freezing conditions and high snowfall are a consequence of the so-called “Beast From The East” weather system colliding with Storm Emma, which is approaching from the south with its 100km/h gales.

Do not drive

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Friday repeated the warning for people not to attempt to drive on roads.

“We’re still in state of red alert. It’s ok to go outside, but no unnecessary travel. The snow will continue to fall today,” he told RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy Show on Friday.

“It’s going to take the weekend to get things back to normal.”

Latest data from our high resolution model Harmonie.

Snow = White to Green

Rain = Blue to Red

Precipitation mostly of snow today.

Precipitation falling increasingly as rain on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/6Nd5qxnD3Q — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 2, 2018

Mr Varadkar thanked all those who went to work in vital services during the severe weather. “We know from previous severe weather events that most of the injuries and fatalities occur after the event and during the clean-up. We ask people to bear that in mind and not to take any chances.”

National Emergency Co-ordination Group chairman Sean Hogan said on Friday morning the worst of the blizzard conditions had passed but that roads remained dangerous.

“Local authorities are out gritting to get it restored . . . but people should not be going on the roads,” he told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

He also advised business owners to look at local conditions before deciding whether or not they should reopen.

The severe conditions saw a number of people in Dublin stuck in their cars over Thursday night as the vehicles became trapped in the snow. Dublin Fire Brigade assisted about 200 ambulances that were struggling to make it through the snow.

The Peter McVerry Trust said 115 rough sleepers were allocated beds in the Extreme Cold Weather Accommodation on Thursday night. It said 21 people had remained outside, six of whom went to the shelter and one of whom stayed in a Garda station. It said 14 people refused access to the shelter.

Power cuts and phone disruption

Derek Hynes of ESB Networks said the vast majority of homes and businesses without power were in a triangle from Dundalk, Co Louth, to Kildare, to south Co Dublin.

ESB Networks said it had restored power to more than 80,000 homes and businesses over Thursday night. The largest fault was in Ringsend.

North Co Dublin was particularly hit, with 9,000 without service, while 3,000 were without power in Navan, Co Meath, and 2,500 in the Drogheda area.

Mr Hynes said crews were dealing with 10 “reasonably big faults” and advised people who still have power to charge up their phones and stock up with extra fuel if possible.

An estimated 10,000 homes have seen their telephone, broadband and mobile services disrupted. The majority of these are in the Co Limerick areas of Hospital, Pallasgreen, Murroe, Croom and Kilfinane, where about 7,000 homes were without service.

Transport

Conditions on much of the road network are described as extremely challenging. A senior Garda warned the public to stay off the roads unless in case of an emergency.

Supt Tom Murphy said Thursday had been a very busy night for the emergency services and that a number of people had ignored warnings to stay off the road.

He said gardaí had to assist in rescuing stranded motorists in a number of areas.

“We need to allow road crews to salt and grit to get the roads clear, we don’t need stranded cars causing problems.”

All Irish Rail, Luas, Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann services were cancelled on Friday. Cork and Shannon airports were closed and all flights into or out of Dublin Airport were cancelled. About 250 people are understood to have slept in Dublin Airport on Thursday night after they were unable to get back into the city centre.

Dublin Airport said it planned to resume operations at 6am on Saturday.

However, Aer Lingus said all of its early morning flights to Dublin on Saturday are cancelled and most operations will not commence until after 10am.

Ryanair planned to resume services at all Irish airports on Saturday morning, but said on Friday evening it expects further disruption and has had to cancel a number of flights to/from Dublin Airport on Saturday.

Aer Lingus and Ryanair flights are expected to operate to/from Cork Airport as normal on Saturday. Aer Lingus also expects to operate to/from Belfast and Knock as normal.

Shannon airport will reopen at 5am on Saturday, weather permitting.

Limited public transport services are due to resume on Saturday but these services are not expected to start early.

Dublin Bus said it will resume services on Saturday morning, with some disruptions.

Bus Éireann said it anticipated being able to resume a level of services in some parts of the country on Saturday.

Test runs of the Luas and rail services are to take place to check the safety of electric lines.

However, the Luas Red and Green lines will not operate on Saturday morning. The company will make a decision on when service can resume after the red warning is lifted at 9am.

Irish Rail said that, subject to the inspections and the weather, Dart, commuter and intercity services will run except on the Dublin to Rosslare and Limerick Junction to Waterford, Nenagh branch, lines. However, it said that services will not resume until midday,

Stena Line said it hoped to recommence sailings from Dublin to Holyhead and from Rosslare to Fishguard on Saturday.

Education and work

All schools and colleges are to remain closed until next week and businesses have been urged to heed the weather warnings and consider the viability of opening and the safety of staff making their way to work.

The HSE said the National Ambulance Service was prioritising emergency calls and asked people to “consider if they have an absolute emergency situation before calling for an ambulance”.

It is also advising people with hospital or healthcare appointments to contact facilities before making unnecessary journeys.

In a statement on Friday night, it said that all non-urgent surgeries planned for Saturday are cancelled, while an out-of-hours GP service will be operational.

Water

Irish Water has asked people to conserve water during the freezing temperatures to reduce the risk of interruption to supplies.

The company urged people not to run taps in a bid to avoid frozen water pipes and went so far as to ask people not to operate dishwashers or washing machines and to take showers instead of baths.

The head of operations at Irish Water, Katherine Walshe, said if people run taps it would reduce “precious” water supplies. Treatment plants are running at full capacity, she said.

A spokeswoman for the utility said there had been localised bursts in Dublin, with a leak reported in Sandyford.

Irish Water said on Friday afternoon that power had been restored to the Staleen Water Treatment Plant that supplies water to tens of thousands of homes in Drogheda and east Co Meath after an outage led to disruptions. The outage is still affecting customers in Ratoath and surrounding areas.

There was a burst in Firhouse, where supplies were interrupted for a time.

A plant failure also led to an immediate boil water notice in Aughrim, Co Wicklow.

In the south, a number of small local schemes with failed chlorination plants have led to precautionary boil water notices.

High demand has led to a run-down of reservoirs, creating risks of restrictions.

In the west, Irish Water has reported issues in east and north Galway, with heavy demand putting pressure on plants. The plant in Carraroe suffered plant failure and its supply is restricted.

Ms Walsh called on the public to report any outages or burst pipes to 1850-278278.

Emergency numbers

Gardaí/fire service/mountain rescue/coastal rescue – 999/112

ESB – To report an outage – 1850-372999/021-2382410

Gas Networks Ireland – 1850-205050

Irish Water supply and service updates – 1850-278278

Transport Infrastructure Ireland – Motorway incident line: 0818-715100

AA breakdown service – 1800-667788/ 01-6133990

AIG breakdown assistance – 01-8044328

Allianz breakdown assistance – 01-6133990

Aviva breakdown assistance – 1800-448888

Liberty breakdown assistance – 1800-706080

Zurich breakdown assistance – 1800-208408