Storm Emma: Road conditions, transport services and disruptions

Roads

Road conditions are being reported as difficult throughout the country, but volumes of traffic are light. Motorists are being advised not to drive unless they absolutely have to.

In Dublin there are difficult conditions on the M1, M50 and the N3 motorways. The right lane of the M1 northbound between Donabate and Balbriggan is blocked by snow. The N81 is reported to be impassable between Blessington and Tallaght.

There are very poor conditions with thick snow across most parts of Cork. Thick snow is already being reported on the roads across most parts of the south-east.

All counties are reporting heavy snow in their areas with difficult conditions for motorists.

Irish Rail will operate as normal subject to delays but there will be no train services after 2pm on Thursday and services are unlikely to resume before 12pm on Friday.

The final trains on Thursday are as follows:

Belfast: 12.35 Belfast to Dublin Connolly;13.20 Dublin Connolly to Belfast

Sligo: 11.00 Sligo to Dublin Connolly; 11.05 Dublin Connolly to Sligo

Rosslare: 07.50 Rosslare Europort to Dublin Connolly; 09.40 Dublin Connolly to Rosslare Europort

Waterford: 11.00 Waterford to Dublin Heuston; 10.15 Dublin Heuston to Waterford

Northern Commuter: 13.15 Dublin Pearse to Drogheda; 12.30 Drogheda to Dublin Pearse

Maynooth Commuter: 12.48 Dublin Pearse to Maynooth; 13.40 Maynooth to Dublin Pearse

Widespread snow showers moving east to west this morning.

Current temps around the country ranging -3 to -6°C.

Widespread snow showers moving east to west this morning.

Current temps around the country ranging -3 to -6°C.

Snow showers continuing this morning & afternoon with more persistent snow pushing up from the south east later this afternoon & evening in strengthening easterly winds.

DART: final services to be confirmed, expected 13.00 approximately

Cork: 12.00 Dublin Heuston to Cork; 11.25 Cork to Dublin Heuston

Tralee: 13.20 Mallow to Tralee; 13.05 Tralee to Cork

Cork Commuter: 13.00 Cork to Cobh; 13.15 Cork to Middleton

Limerick: Connecting Limerick to Limerick Junction services to Cork trains

Galway: 11.05 Galway to Dublin Heuston; 13.00 Dublin Heuston to Galway (special)

Westport: 12.45 Dublin Heuston to Westport; 09.45 Westport to Dublin Heuston

Portlaoise/Kildare Commuter: 12.20 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise; 12.25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston

Western Rail Corridor: 10.00 Ennis to Galway; 10.30 Galway to Ennis.

Commuters at Sydney Parade Dart station, Sandymount. Photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times

Luas

Luas is operating on all sections of the Green and Red Lines at a reduced frequency of about 30 minutes.

The Red Line service is running from Saggart/Tallaght to The Point with an expected frequency of about 30 minutes. The last tram from Saggart, Tallaght and The Point will be 12pm. The last trams will run all the way to the end of the line.

The Green Line service is running from Bridesglen to Broombridge with an expected frequency of about 30 minutes. The last tram from Broombridge and Bridesglen will be 12pm. The last trams will run all the way to the end of the line.

At 12pm all services will be suspended.

Luas trams will run on the lines after that time, but they will be empty. The trams will run to ensure that the power to the overhead lines is still working and that the tracks are kept free of snow accumulations.

Members of the public on the Luas St Stephen’s Green, on Wednesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Bus Éireann

Bus Èireann has cancelled all road passenger and school transport services on Thursday. The company has promised to review the situation on Friday, but anticipate further “significant disruption”.

There will be no services on Thursday and disruption is also likely on Friday.

Dublin Bikes

Dublin Bikes' stations are currently closed and will remain so until further notice.



Airports

Dublin Airport had a number of aircraft landing and departing on Thursday morning. Its snow teams are continuing to assess airfield conditions. There are are a number of cancellations. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight information with their airline before coming to Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus has said it plans to operate vast majority of short-haul services before midday and aims to operate all scheduled flights to/from North America. It plans to cease its other flight operations by 3pm on Thursday from Dublin Airport.

Cork Airport is closed until 10am. Passengers are advised to contact their airline for the latest flight information. Multiple flights are cancelled to and from the airport on Thursday.

ShannonAirport remains fully operational on Thursday. The airport handled 20 flight diversions from Cork Airport and Dublin Airport from 4.20am.

Ireland West Airport continues to operate as normal but the roads leading to it are treacherous. Several flights to and from the UK have been cancelled.

Ferry Ports

All Irish Ferry and Stena Line services to and from Dublin Port to Holyhead have been cancelled on Thursday.