Storm Emma: People urged to stay indoors for blizzard

People in Leinster and Munster have been urged to remain indoors on Thursday, with the most severe blizzard conditions forecast in decades set to sweep across the State.

Public transport in the two provinces will grind to a complete halt in the afternoon as hazardous conditions are expected and services will be curtailed elsewhere in the State.

Many schools will close in advance of “almost unprecedented” dumps of snow, with up to 40cm forecast to fall by lunchtime.

The freezing conditions that took hold on Wednesday will deteriorate further as Storm Emma moves from southern Europe and meets polar air moving in from eastern Europe, bringing heavy snow and winds of up to 100km/h.

“Our message is clear,” said Seán Hogan, chairman of the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group, “the storm is coming”.

Members of the public in Leinster and Munster have been asked to stay indoors from 4pm on Thursday until noon on Friday, with temperatures forecast to fall to as low as minus 7 degrees.

Met Éireann has issued a status red warning, the most severe level, for snow and ice in Munster and Leinster and a less severe orange warning for Connacht and the Border counties.

Zero visibility

People in Leinster and Munster have been urged not to drive as visibility could reach zero. Mr Hogan said any decision to do so would be “suicidal”.

Rail and Luas services will be limited on Thursday morning and cease from about midday. All but essential Government departments and offices will suspend operations and businesses have been asked to consider the viability of opening and the safety of staff making their way to work.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar sought to reassure the public that full State resources have been dedicated to deal with any fallout. “Most importantly, people need to be back safe and sound in their homes no later than 4pm tomorrow in Munster and Leinster,” he said.

“We have not experienced blizzard like conditions like this since 1982. But the reports from that time remind us of the serious and life-threatening conditions that can be posed by heavy snow and strong winds when they come together.”

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said the “drama of the situation” was best underlined by expectations of 25cm of snow falling on Thursday and a further 15cm by lunchtime on Friday. He said it was “an almost unprecedented situation”.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled on Thursday and people planning to take flights from the State’s airports are advised to check with their airline to see if schedules are operating.

The HSE advised those with hospital or other healthcare appointments to contact facilities and confirm scheduled services before making unnecessary journeys.

The Children’s Hospital Group, which includes Temple Street, Crumlin and Tallaght, has cancelled admissions and outpatient appointments for the two-day duration.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said conditions in Leinster and Munster would considerably decline on what was experienced earlier in the week. “This is a significant escalation in the weather event. We will see blizzard-like conditions and zero visibility. This is not weather people should be out in,” he said.

The Defence Forces are on standby to deal with emergencies. Businesses have been urged to heed the weather warnings. However, trade union Mandate criticised a number of unnamed retail companies that allegedly told employees they would not be paid for missed hours.