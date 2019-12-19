Storm Elsa surprises Galway with sudden flooding and fallen trees

Motorists in the west and south of the country are being advised to take extreme care after Storm Elsa brought down trees and caused flooding along the Atlantic coast.

On Wednesday night, Met Éireann had its eyes set in particular on the south of the country, where Cork had been the subject of an Status Orange wind warning (the second most severe) until at least until 9pm.

As the evening progressed a Status Orange wind warning for Galway and Mayo was issued, valid from 9pm, and by 10pm it was obvious Galway city was being severely hit, with cinema-goers in Salthill returning to find their parked cars half submerged.

An Atlantic swell coupled with high tides accompanied the wintery conditions, with many videos of flooded car parks and fallen trees uploaded on social media.

Trees fell the on Ballymoneen, Letteragh and Old Dublin road areas of Galway as well as on approaches to the city. Galway County Council and the Civil Defence advised people to only venture out if absolutely necessary as efforts began to remove fallen trees and reopen roads west of Barna village and on Ballymoneen Road, Knocknacarra.

Tweets ⚠️⚠️STORM UPDATE⚠️⚠️



Salthill, The Spanish Arch and The Galway Docks are badly flooded. High tide is not forecasted until 23:00 so this will get far worse for homes and businesses in the areas affected.



A full emergency response has been issued by The Chief Executive of GCC. pic.twitter.com/M36iLe82Yp — Cllr. Eddie Hoare (@EddieHoareFG) December 18, 2019 Roads blocked - Tree down just west of Barna village and on Ballymoneen Road, Knocknacarra. People advised to stay indoors. pic.twitter.com/csM4LQCtgq — Cllr. Eddie Hoare (@EddieHoareFG) December 18, 2019

A fallen tree blocking the Ballymoneen Road at Knocknacarra early on Thursday morning following Storm Elsa in Galway. Photograph: Joe O’Shaughnessy

The rest of the country did not escape entirely. A yellow warning, the least severe, referred to southeast and southerly winds gusting between 90 and 110km/h. It was in place until 3am on Thursday.

Met Éireann said the ferocity and damage in Galway had come late in the evening after the storm first hit Cork coastal areas. Damage was not as severe in Co Cork, although some trees were brought down. As the storm moved up the west coast Met Éireann issued its Status Orange warning for Galway.

A Met Éireann forecaster said areas of Galway were prone to flooding in such conditions, and he advised motorists to take heed of weather reports before parking on the coast at Salthill.

The forecaster said conditions eased early on Thursday morning as Storm Elsa moved over Co Donegal and passed away to the north of the island.

The forecast is for scattered showers and rain for Thursday night with temperatures between eight and 11 degrees during the day – mild for this time of year.

Changeable conditions are forecast right up to Christmas. Friday brings the prospect of sun and dry conditions, but rain showers may emerge along the east, south and west coasts. Later that night, frost and fog should creep across the country.

As it stands there is a good chance that conditions for Christmas Day swimming will be blighted by rain.