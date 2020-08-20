Storm Ellen cleanup: 195,000 homes and businesses without power

At least 195,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning after Storm Ellen swept over Ireland last night and left a trial of destruction in its wake.

According to the ESB’s Power Check website, which monitors faults, there are scores of faults across the country with counties Cork, Tipperary, Westmeath, Longford and Limerick worst affected.

An estimated 40,000 homes and businesses are without power in Co Cork, 35,000 in Co Tipperary, 20,000 in Co Westmeath, some 15,000 in Co Longford and around 12,000 in Co Limerick.

A full list of the faults can be found on the Power Check website.

A nationwide status yellow wind warning remains in place until 8am.

In Co Cork, flooding has been reported in Skibbereen, Kinsale, Middleton and Bantry.

This shouldn’t be happening in Skibbereen.Millions spent on flood protection.The entire town should be dry even in this intense rainfall. Part of me is not surprised. The flood committee flagged that this area needed more protection.OPW need to provide answers. #StormEllen pic.twitter.com/pPr061LOz9 — Christopher O’Sullivan TD (@COSullivanTD) August 19, 2020

Met Éireann had warned of a Status Red Storm Warning for Cork with winds predicted to hit over 150kph hour between 9pm and midnight and the warning proved accurate with high winds bringing down trees and power lines all over Munster.

Cork was particularly badly hit as winds, measured at one stage as gusting at 143kph at Roches Point at the mouth of Cork Harbour, brought down power lines all over the county, leaving repair crews from ESB Networks facing into a mammoth task to restore power.

Among the areas badly hit were Fermoy where over 1,800 homes were hit, Macroom where almost 1,500 premises were affected, Cloyne in East Cork where almost 2,000 customers were affected and Riverstown near Glanmire where over 1,000 customers were affected.

In Cork city, Douglas was particularly badly hit with almost 2,500 customers affected while over 400 customers in Bishopstown were left without power and 700 homes around Carrigaline in South Cork were also affected while there were smaller outages in Kilworth, Rathcormac and Whitechurch.

Over 250 customers near Youghal were left without power while in Tallow in Co Waterford over 500 customers were affected as were 1,200 customers near Dungarvan and some 300 customers near Waterford city as high winds wreaked havoc.

While Cork bore the brunt of the high winds, there are also power outages in Co Tipperary with 1,100 homes and businesses in Clonmel being left without electricity while the north of the county was also hit with over 900 customers hit in Templemore and over 800 in Toomevara.

Over 2,000 customers were affected around Ballyhale in Co Kilkenny and over 1,600 near Tullamore in Co Offaly and 400 in Athy in Co Kildare while there were smaller outages in Bagnalstown in Co Carlow, Clonroche in Co Wexford, Ballybunion in Co Kerry and Athenry in Co Galway.

Storm Ellen brought with it heavy rains and Skibbereen in West Cork in particular was badly affected with Bridge Street flooding to a depth of several inches before members of the Skibbereen Unit of the Cork County Fire Service backed up by West Cork Civil Defence managed to clear the street.

Local Cork South West TDs, Holly Cairns of the Social Democrats and Christopher O’Sullivan of Fianna Fail both posted footage on their Twitter accounts of the flooding in Skibbereen with flood waters racing down Bridge Street in the centre of town.

Mr O’Sullivan tweeted: “This shouldn’t be happening in Skibbereen. Millions spent on flood protection - the entire town should be dry even in this intense rainfall …. The flood committee flagged that this area needed more protection. OPW need to provide answers.”