Storm Brian: Orange alert warning over flooding and 130 km/hr winds

Met Éireann has issued an Orange Alert for high winds in southern and western coastal counties from Mayo to Wexford.

Winds gusting up to 130kilometres per hour are expected in Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Clare, Galway and Mayo.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country, with average speeds of 65km/h and gusts reaching 110km/h expected.

Flooding has affected local roads in the midlands overnight making conditions difficult for ESB Networks still attempting to reconnect customers cut off during ex-hurricane Ophelia.

Some 2,500 crews including workers from Northern Ireland and Britain are attempting to reconnect the remaining 50,000 customers.

The the national weather forecaster also issued a gale warning for all Irish Coastal waters as well as a rainfall warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

Flooding overnight Thursday to Friday is already affecting local roads across counties Westmeath, Longford, Laois, Offaly.

Local authorities and fire brigades in the affected counties were working from first light to clear gullies and drains and there are reports of a man being hospitalised after coming into contact with a fallen electricity cable near Mountmellick, Co Laois.

Water levels in the Shannon are rising in the Callows south of Athlone and there is concern that high winds will combine with high tides in souther coastal counties later today to bring more flooding to areas of Cork and Kerry.

Cork County Council has also warned of a potential tidal surge spurred on by high winds and heavy rainfall may result in flooding of coastal communities in Bantry, Clonakilty, Youghal and Midleton by Friday evening.There is also a risk of flooding in low-lying parts of Cork City including Morrisson’s Island and south Terrace.

Brittany Ferries has cancelled this weekend’s sailings between Cork and France amid concerns over storm surges in Cork Harbour,.

Meanwhile Cork Airport is operating as normal but Cork Airport Marketing Manager, Kevin Cullinne confirmed that airport management are monitoring the changing weather situation on an hourly basis.

“At the moment everything is operating as normal but we would advise any intending travellers to check with their airline - the greatest challenge looks like being from 3am to 9am on Saturday morning when Storm Brian will be at its strongest.

Meanwhile Lawrence Owens of the Cork Business Association urged business people in low-lying areas of the city centre to take necessary protections in terms of sandbagging and moving stock off the floor amid the risk of some flooding in the city centre.

However Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack said talk of a “weather bomb” was exaggerated.

But she said people should stay away from coastal areas and warned of “huge Atlantic waves “ affecting the west coast in particular.

On Thursday the National Emergency Coordinating Group said 21 wastewater treatment plants and pump stations were still without power, affecting a population of 17,400.

Eir has said 30,000 customers remain without broadband, telephone and mobile services.