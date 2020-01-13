Storm Brendan: Nearly 10,000 without power as storm moves across country

Nearly 10,000 customers in Mayo, Roscommon, Kerry, Cork, Meath and Monaghan have been hit by power outages by 10.30am on Monday as Storm Brendan hit the country.

The storm made landfall earlier on Monday, bringing gusts of almost 100km/h over counties in the northeast.

A status orange weather alert is in place nationwide as high winds and heavy rain batter the country .

The forecaster warned gusts of up to 130km/h are possible today.

Galway City Council tweeted that high tide in the city passed on Monday morning “without any significant incident of flooding”. It reported “some wave overtopping” at Salthill and Silverstrand with water levels reaching the top of the quay walls at the docks and fishmarket.

Galway City Council’s Gary McMahon told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that while the morning high tide had passed, the full force of the storm had not yet hit.

Mr McMahon advised the public to exercise extreme caution in shore areas and to follow the Coastguard advice to “stay high, stay back, stay safe”. Sections of the sea front at Salthill promenade have been closed and an enforced boom at Spanish Arch was “very effective”, he said.

The promenade, Grattan Road and Dr Colohan Road in Salthill have all been closed for the duration of Monday’s storm.

In Mayo the Belmullet/Blacksod Road (R313) will be closed from 10am on Monday in case of high tides.

School closures were reported in parts of Cork, Mayo and Galway including schools in Tuam, Clifden and Cashel. However, many schools reported waiting for the national warning to move from status orange to red before calling off classes on Monday.

‘Threat to life’

Monday’s orange warning for Connacht, Donegal and Kerry will remain in force until 9pm while the warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford will be in place between 8am and 3pm.

A status orange warning indicates conditions “may pose a threat to life and property,” with dangerous driving conditions and risk of falling trees.

Strong gale force to storm-force southerly winds will develop on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, reaching violent storm force at times in the west, said Met Éireann. There is a strong risk of coastal flooding due to high seas and large spring tides, it added.

Video taken in Cuskinny, Cobh this morning. #StormBrendan pic.twitter.com/5mVrwgwvfE — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) January 13, 2020

Winds are due to reach mean speeds of 65km/h to 80km/h, with gusts of up to 130km/h, and higher in exposed areas. The high winds will be accompanied by heavy rain which will develop in the west before spreading quickly across the country.

A status red marine warning has also been issued.

Also speaking on RTÉ, Met Éireann’s head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack warned that all areas in the country would experience storm force winds meaning ground saturation, localised flooding and the danger of uprooted trees and possibility of structural damage.

While Storm Brendan, which originated off the coast of Canada, will pass over the country in a matter of hours, the north west will experience a “second blast” this afternoon, said Ms Cusack.

“We are going to be getting several hours of very dangerous weather,” she warned.

Flood barriers

Dublin City Council said flood defences had been erected while car parks at Clontarf and Sandymount are closed. It is expected the car parks will reopen later in the afternoon.

Public access to the Great South Wall between 11am-4pm and the North Bull Wall Bridge between 12pm-2.30pm will remain closed as high tides and heavy rain reach the capital.

Delays to some shipping activity is also expected, said Dublin Port Company.

In Donegal the town pier was closed on Sunday evening ahead of the storm and will remain closed until Tuesday. In Sligo, the road to Strandhill Beach was closed while members of the public were advised to stay off piers and slipways.

The Irish Coast Guard has advised the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, piers, promenades and harbours. “Breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable and quickly drag you away,” it said.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) advised the public not to visit any national parks, national monuments or nature reserves while the warnings are in place.

Five locations will be closed, including Killarney House and Gardens in Co Kerry; Dromore Woods Nature Reserve in Co Clare; Coole Park & Gardens Nature Reserve, Co Galway; Connemara National Park, Co Galway; and Knockma Woods Reserve in Tuam, Co Galway.

Irish Ferries had not cancelled any Dublin-Holyhead crossing by 9.15am but advised travellers to keep an eye on sailing updates.

In Cork, the cross river ferry service was suspended due to high winds while passengers travelling in the Cobh/Passage West area were advised to allow for extra time in their journeys.

The Dursey Cable Car at the top of the Bear Peninsula is also closed on Monday.

Cork Airport reported no major impact from the storm with all scheduled departures leaving on time.

Dublin Airport said all airlines had indicated they would carry out a normal schedule on Monday but that operations would be weather dependent.

However, Shannon Airport reported a number of cancellations including flights to and from Birmingham and London Heathrow.

Danger to road users

Cyclists have been urged to leave their bikes at home as cycling during the storm will be very dangerous due to intense rain and high winds.

National director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management Sean Hogan told RTÉ that road conditions on Monday would be very dangerous with fallen power lines and trees expected.

The Road Safety Authority appealed to road users to exercise caution travelling in high winds and issued advice to drivers including leaving extra space between road vehicles, particularly vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists. The authority recommended that all motorists use dipped headlights at all time and not to drive through flooded routes.

As flood warnings were put in place around the country, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) Kevin “Boxer” Moran announced government support for managing so called “pinch points” on the Shannon.

Some €7 million has been allocated to manage potential flooding of the river between Athlone and Meelick Weir.