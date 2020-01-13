Storm Brendan moving off – but wind and flooding hazard remains

Met Éireann says a risk remains of strong winds and coastal flooding as Storm Brendan tracks away from Ireland leaving more than 48,000 without power and trees down countrywide.

An orange-level wind warning with gusts of up to 130km/h in exposed areas was extended until midnight in Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. A status yellow wind warning is in place for 10 other counties.

Power cuts have been reported in counties Mayo, Roscommon, Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Laois, Kilkenny, Meath and Monaghan with further cuts expected on the east coast as a consequence of the storm.

Wexford took the worst hit so far with 14,000 homes, farms and businesses in the county without power.

Winds started to ease along the west coast in the early afternoon although a second belt of strong gusts is forecast in the region this evening.

Storm Brendan made landfall on Monday morning bringing gusts of almost 100km/h over northeast counties and more than 140km/h off the coast of west Cork.

The powerful winds have brought down trees and blown debris on to roads making conditions difficult. Three trampolines were blown on to motorways on Monday, two on the the M7 near the University of Limerick and near Oola in Co Tipperary and the third near Junction 9 on the M9. These have since been cleared.

Power cuts

Most of the homes and businesses without power are in counties Wexford, Kerry, Galway, Limerick, Donegal and Mayo, but ESB crews have been dispatched to assess the damage and reconnect electricity.

The ESB have urged the public not to approach or touch fallen trees, wires or damaged electricity networks as they may be hazardous.

Atlantic Storm Brendan arrived over Ireland on Monday morning bringing gusts of almost 100km/h over counties in the northeast.

Drivers had to contend with a trampoline which was blown on to the M7 motorway outside Limerick this morning.

Transport

Motorists and road users are being advised to exercise caution due to debris on routes while cyclists are advised to avoid unnecessary journeys while the orange wind warning is in place.

AA Roadwatch has reported fallen trees countrywide, blocking roads in Dublin, Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Offaly, Wexford, Carlow, Kildare, Meath, Cavan and Donegal.

Irish Ferries has not cancelled any Dublin-Holyhead sailings. However the Dublin to Holyhead 2.30pm service was delayed due to adverse weather conditions. Stena Line crossings have also been delayed.

In Cork, the cross-river ferry service was suspended due to high winds while passengers travelling in the Cobh-Passage West area were advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

In west Cork, the Cape Clear and Sherkin Island ferries were cancelled with winds hitting gale force eight and nine.

In Mayo the Belmullet-Blacksod Road (R313) was closed from 10am on Monday.

Gardaí at Anglesea Street station in Cork city urged people to avoid travelling following reports of 20 fallen trees around the county. Despite heavy rain, there were few reports of flooding across Cork.

The Dursey Cable Car at the top of the Beara Peninsula has also been closed.

Cork Airport reported no major impact from the storm with all scheduled departures leaving on time, while Dublin Airport said all airlines had indicated they would carry out a normal schedule.

However, Shannon Airport reported several cancellations including flights to and from Birmingham and London Heathrow while flights from Manchester and London Stansted were diverted to Cork. The 16.10 Ryanair flight from Shannon to Wroclaw has been delayed.

National director of the directorate for fire and emergency management Seán Hogan told RTÉ that road conditions on Monday would be dangerous due to fallen power lines and trees.

Flooding

While high tide in Galway passed without any significant flooding, Galway City Council advised the public to exercise extreme caution in shore areas and to follow the Coast Guard advice to “stay high, stay back, stay safe”.

Sections of the sea front at Salthill promenade have been closed and an enforced boom at Spanish Arch was “very effective”, said Mr Hogan.

The Coast Guard has advised the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, piers, promenades and harbours. “Breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable and quickly drag you away,” it said.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services advised the public not to visit any national parks, particularly Killarney National Park, as well as national monuments or nature reserves while warnings are in place.

Flood defences erected along Dublin Bay will remain in place until Wednesday morning, Dublin City Council (DCC) announced on Monday evening.

In advance of the storm car parks were closed and flood defences put in place in Clontarf, Sandymount and along parts of the Dodder river.

Further high tides are expected at 2pm on Tuesday, according to a DCC spokesman. “Dublin City Council will continue to monitor and take necessary action over the coming days,” he said.

Weather warnings

An orange level wind warning with gusts of up to 130km/h in exposed areas is in place until midnight in Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. A status yellow wind warning is in place until 8pm for Wexford, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Clare, Cork, Kerry Limerick and Waterford with forecast gusts of up to 110km/h.

Winds over Fastnet Lighthouse, about 13km off west Cork, averaged 120km/h on Monday morning with gusts reaching 148 km/h.

A status orange marine warning is also in place.

