Storm Brendan: More than 48,000 homes and businesses without power

More than 48,000 customers had been hit by power outages by noon on Monday as Storm Brendan passes over the country.

Power outages were reported by the ESB in Mayo, Roscommon, Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Laois, Kilkenny, Meath and Monaghan with further cuts expected on the east coast as the storm makes its way across the country.

Storm Brendan made landfall on Monday morning bringing gusts of almost 100km/h over counties in the northeast and more than 140km/h off the coast of West Cork.

A status orange weather alert is in place nationwide until this evening as high winds and heavy rain batter the country .

ESB spokesperson Derek Hynes said around 48,000 homes and businesses, mostly in counties Kerry, Galway and Mayo, were without power.

While this number is likely to rise as Storm Brendan cross the country, the ESB was working to return power to customers as quickly as possible, Mr Hynes told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

Galway City Council tweeted that high tide in the city passed on Monday morning “without any significant incident of flooding”. It reported “some wave overtopping” at Salthill and Silverstrand with water levels reaching the top of the quay walls at the docks and fishmarket.

Galway City Council’s Gary McMahon advised the public to exercise extreme caution in shore areas and to follow the Coastguard advice to “stay high, stay back, stay safe”. Sections of the sea front at Salthill promenade have been closed and an enforced boom at Spanish Arch was “very effective”, he said.

School closures were reported in parts of Cork, Mayo and Galway including schools in Tuam, Clifden and Cashel.

‘Threat to life’

Monday’s orange warning for Connacht, Donegal and Kerry will remain in force until 9pm while the warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford will be in place between 8am and 3pm.

A status orange warning indicates conditions “may pose a threat to life and property,” with dangerous driving conditions and risk of falling trees.

Winds are due to reach mean speeds of 65km/h to 80km/h, with gusts of up to 130km/h, and higher in exposed areas. The high winds will be accompanied by heavy rain which will develop in the west before spreading quickly across the country.

Winds over Fastnet Lighthouse, about 13km off West Cork, averaged at 120km/h on Monday morning with gusts reaching 148 km/h.

A status red marine warning has also been issued.

Also speaking on RTÉ, Met Éireann’s head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack warned while Storm Brendan will pass over the country in a matter of hours, the north west would experience a “second blast” this afternoon, said Ms Cusack.

“We are going to be getting several hours of very dangerous weather,” she warned.

Ms Cusack also urged members of the public to follow Met Éireann for weather updates and not to rely on “irresponsible” Twitter posts for advice.

Flood barriers

Dublin City Council said flood defences had been erected while car parks at Clontarf and Sandymount are closed. It is expected the car parks will reopen later in the afternoon.

Video taken in Cuskinny, Cobh this morning. #StormBrendan pic.twitter.com/5mVrwgwvfE — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) January 13, 2020

Public access to the Great South Wall between 11am-4pm and the North Bull Wall Bridge between 12pm-2.30pm was closed as high tides and heavy rain reached the capital.

Delays to some shipping activity is also expected, said Dublin Port Company.

In Donegal the town pier was closed on Sunday evening ahead of the storm and will remain closed until Tuesday.

In Sligo, the road to Strandhill Beach was closed while members of the public were advised to stay off piers and slipways.

Louth County Council announced it was closing all parks and playgrounds until further notice while sandbags were made available in Blackrock, Carlingford, Dundalk and Drogheda.

The Irish Coast Guard has advised the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, piers, promenades and harbours. “Breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable and quickly drag you away,” it said.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) advised the public not to visit any national parks, particularly Killarney National Park, as well as national monuments or nature reserves while warnings are in place.

Five locations will be closed, including Killarney House and Gardens in Co Kerry; Dromore Woods Nature Reserve in Co Clare; Coole Park & Gardens Nature Reserve, Co Galway; Connemara National Park, Co Galway; and Knockma Woods Reserve in Tuam, Co Galway.

Transport

AA Roadwatch has reported a number of fallen trees across the country and blocking roads in Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Offaly, Wexford, Carlow, Kildare, Meath, Cavan and Donegal. A trampoline which fell from a vehicle on the M9 has since been cleared while a second trampoline which was blown onto the M7 has also been removed.

Irish Ferries had not cancelled any Dublin-Holyhead crossing by midday but advised travellers to keep an eye on sailing updates.

In Cork, the cross river ferry service was suspended due to high winds while passengers travelling in the Cobh/Passage West area were advised to allow for extra time in their journeys.

In West Cork, both the Cape Clear and Sherkin Island ferries were cancelled with winds hitting gale force eight and nine.

In Mayo the Belmullet/Blacksod Road (R313) was closed from 10am on Monday.

Gardaí at Anglesea Street station in Cork city urged people to avoid travelling if possible following reports of 20 fallen trees around the county. Despite heavy rain, there were few reports of flooding across the county.

The Dursey Cable Car at the top of the Beara Peninsula has also been closed.

Cork Airport reported no major impact from the storm with all scheduled departures leaving on time while Dublin Airport said all airlines had indicated they would carry out a normal schedule.

However, Shannon Airport reported a number of cancellations including flights to and from Birmingham and London Heathrow while the 7.30am flight from Kerry to Dublin was cancelled.

Danger to road users

Cyclists have been urged to leave their bikes at home as cycling during the storm will be very dangerous due to intense rain and high winds.

National director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management Sean Hogan told RTÉ that road conditions on Monday would be very dangerous with fallen power lines and trees expected.

The Road Safety Authority appealed to road users to exercise caution travelling in high winds and issued advice to drivers including leaving extra space between road vehicles, particularly vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists. The authority recommended that all motorists use dipped headlights at all time and not to drive through flooded routes.

As flood warnings were put in place around the country, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) Kevin “Boxer” Moran announced government support for managing so called “pinch points” on the Shannon.

Some €7 million has been allocated to manage potential flooding of the river between Athlone and Meelick Weir.

Emergency numbers

Gardaí/fire service/mountain rescue/coastal rescue – 999/112

ESB – To report an outage – 1850-372999/021-2382410

Gas Networks Ireland – 1850-205050

Irish Water supply and service updates – 1850-278278

Transport Infrastructure Ireland – Motorway incident line: 0818-715100

AA breakdown service – 1800-667788/ 01-6497560

AIG breakdown assistance – 01-8044328

Allianz breakdown assistance – 01-6133990

Aviva breakdown assistance – 1800-448888

Liberty breakdown assistance – 1800-706080

Zurich breakdown assistance – 1800-208408