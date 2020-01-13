Storm Brendan: More than 48,000 homes and businesses without power

More than 48,000 homes and businesses are without power on Monday as Storm Brendan passes over the country.

Power outages have been reported in counties Mayo, Roscommon, Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Laois, Kilkenny, Meath and Monaghan with further outages expected on the east coast as the storm makes its way across the country.

Winds are now starting to ease along the west coast although a second belt of strong winds is forecast in the west this evening.

Storm Brendan made landfall on Monday morning bringing gusts of almost 100km/h over northeast counties and more than 140km/h off the coast of west Cork.

A status orange weather alert is in place nationwide until this evening as high winds and heavy rain batter the country.

The powerful winds have brought down trees and blown debris onto roads making road conditions difficult and a number of trampolines have been blown onto motorways.

Power cuts

More than 48,000 homes and businesses, mostly in counties Kerry, Galway, Limerick, Donegal and Mayo, are without power with ESB networks crews being dispatched to assess the damage and restore power.

ESB urged members of the public not to approach or touch fallen trees, wires or damaged electricity networks as they may be live and extremely dangerous.

More power cuts are expected as Storm Brendan moves eastwards.

Real time information on power outages and restoration times is available on the PowerCheck App or www.esbpowercheck.ie.

Transport

Motorists and road users are being advised to exercise caution due to debris on roads while cyclists are being advised to avoid unnecessary journeys while the orange wind warning is in place.

Three trampolines have been blown onto motorways on Monday, two on the the M7, near the University of Limerick, and near Oola in Co Tipperary and near Junction 9 on the M9. These have since been cleared.

AA Roadwatch has reported a number of fallen trees across the country and blocking roads in Dublin, Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Offaly, Wexford, Carlow, Kildare, Meath, Cavan and Donegal.

Irish Ferries had not cancelled any Dublin-Holyhead crossing by 2pm, however the Dublin to Holyhead 2.30pm sailing was delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

In Cork, the cross river ferry service was suspended due to high winds while passengers travelling in the Cobh/Passage West area were advised to allow for extra time in their journeys.

In West Cork, both the Cape Clear and Sherkin Island ferries were cancelled with winds hitting gale force eight and nine.

Video taken in Cuskinny, Cobh this morning. #StormBrendan pic.twitter.com/5mVrwgwvfE — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) January 13, 2020

In Mayo the Belmullet/Blacksod Road (R313) was closed from 10am on Monday.

Gardaí at Anglesea Street station in Cork city urged people to avoid travelling if possible following reports of 20 fallen trees around the county. Despite heavy rain, there were few reports of flooding across Cork.

The Dursey Cable Car at the top of the Beara Peninsula has also been closed.

Cork Airport reported no major impact from the storm with all scheduled departures leaving on time while Dublin Airport said all airlines had indicated they would carry out a normal schedule.

However, Shannon Airport reported a number of cancellations including flights to and from Birmingham and London Heathrow while flights from Manchester and London Stansted were diverted to Cork. The 16.10 Ryanair flight to Wroclaw has been delayed.

National director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management Sean Hogan told RTÉ that road conditions on Monday would be very dangerous with fallen power lines and trees expected.

Flooding

While high tide in Galway passed without any significant flooding Galway City Council advised the public to exercise extreme caution in shore areas and to follow the Coastguard advice to “stay high, stay back, stay safe”.

Sections of the sea front at Salthill promenade have been closed and an enforced boom at Spanish Arch was “very effective”, he said.

The Irish Coast Guard has advised the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, piers, promenades and harbours. “Breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable and quickly drag you away,” it said.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) advised the public not to visit any national parks, particularly Killarney National Park, as well as national monuments or nature reserves while warnings are in place.

In Dublin flood defences had been erected while the car parks at Clontarf and Sandymount are closed. It is expected the car parks will reopen later in the afternoon.

Weather warnings

Monday’s orange warning for Connacht, Donegal and Kerry will remain in force until 9pm while the warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford will be in place between 8am and 3pm.

A status orange warning indicates conditions “may pose a threat to life and property,” with dangerous driving conditions and risk of falling trees.

Winds are due to reach mean speeds of 65km/h to 80km/h, with gusts of up to 130km/h, and higher in exposed areas. The high winds will be accompanied by heavy rain which will develop in the west before spreading quickly across the country.

Winds over Fastnet Lighthouse, about 13km off West Cork, averaged at 120km/h on Monday morning with gusts reaching 148 km/h.

A status red marine warning has also been issued.

Met Éireann’s head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack warned while Storm Brendan will pass over the country in a matter of hours, the north west would experience a “second blast” this afternoon.

“We are going to be getting several hours of very dangerous weather,” she warned.

Emergency numbers

Gardaí/fire service/mountain rescue/coastal rescue - 999/112

ESB - To report an outage - 1850-372999/021-2382410

Gas Networks Ireland - 1850-205050

Irish Water supply and service updates - 1850-278278

Transport Infrastructure Ireland - Motorway incident line: 0818-715100

AA breakdown service - 1800-667788/ 01-6497560

AIG breakdown assistance - 01-8044328

Allianz breakdown assistance - 01-6133990

Aviva breakdown assistance - 1800-448888

Liberty breakdown assistance - 1800-706080

Zurich breakdown assistance - 1800-208408