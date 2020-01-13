Storm Brendan: Conditions ‘may pose threat to life and property’

Atlantic Storm Brendan arrived over Ireland on Monday morning bringing gusts of almost 100km/h over counties in the northeast.

A status orange weather alert is in place for the entire country as high winds and heavy rain are forecast on Monday.

Met Éireann said a gust of 96km/h has already been recorded at Belmullet, Co Mayo by 7am on Monday morning.

The forecaster warned gusts of up to 130km/h are possible today.

Galway City Council tweeted shortly after 7am that high tide in the city had passed “without any significant incident of flooding”. It reported “some wave overtopping” at Salthill and Silverstrand with water levels reaching the top of the quay walls at the docks and fishmarket.

Galway City Council’s Gary McMahon told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that while the morning high tide had passed, the full force of the storm had not yet hit.

Mr McMahon advised the public to exercise extreme caution in shore areas and to follow the Coastguard advice to “stay high, stay back, stay safe”. Sections of the sea front at Salthill promenade have been closed and an enforced boom at Spanish Arch was “very effective”, he said.

School closures have already been reported in parts of Cork, Mayo and Galway including schools in Tuam, Clifden and Cashel. However, many schools reported waiting for the national warning to move from status orange to red before calling off classes on Monday.

Monday’s orange warning for Connacht, Donegal and Kerry will remain in force until 9pm while the second, which applies to Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, will be in place between 8am and 3pm, according to the forecaster.

Strong gale force to storm-force southerly winds will develop on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, reaching violent storm force at times in the west, said Met Éireann. There is also a huge risk of coastal flooding due to high seas and large spring tides, it said.

Winds are due to reach mean speeds of 65km/h to 80km/h, with gusts of up to 130km/h, and higher in exposed areas. The high winds will be accompanied by heavy rain which will develop in the west and will spread quickly across the country.

A status red marine warning has also been issued.

A status orange warning indicates conditions “may pose a threat to life and property,” with dangerous driving conditions and risk of falling trees.

Also speaking on RTÉ, Met Éireann’s head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack warned that all areas in the country would experience storm force winds meaning ground saturation, localised flooding and the danger of uprooted trees and possibility of structural damage.

The day’s heavy rain will also bring thunder storms, she said, adding that Storm Brendan, which originated off the coast of Canada, would pass over the country in a matter of hours. However, the north west will experience a “second blast” this afternoon, she said.

“We are going to be getting several hours of very dangerous weather,” she warned.

Flood barriers

Dublin City Council said flood defences had been erected and that car parks at Clontarf and Sandymount are closed. It is expected the car parks will reopen later in the afternoon.

In Donegal the town pier was closed on Sunday evening ahead of the storm and will remain closed until Tuesday morning because of the risk of flooding. In Sligo, the road to Strandhill Beach was closed while members of the public were advised to stay off piers and slipways.

The Irish Coast Guard has also advised the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, piers, promenades and harbours. “Breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable and quickly drag you away. Do not approach breaking waves,” it added.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) has advised the public not to visit any national parks, national monuments or nature reserves while the warnings are in place.

Five locations will be closed, including Killarney House and Gardens in Co Kerry; Dromore Woods Nature Reserve in Co Clare; Coole Park & Gardens Nature Reserve, Co Galway; Connemara National Park, Co Galway; and Knockma Woods Reserve in Tuam, Co Galway.

Irish Ferries had not cancelled any Dublin-Holyhead crossing by 8.30am but advised travellers to keep an eye on sailing updates.

Dublin Airport said all airlines had indicated they would carry out a normal schedule on Monday but that operations would be weather dependent.

Cyclists have been urged to leave their bikes at home as cycling during the storm will be very dangerous due to intense rain and high winds.

National director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management Sean Hogan told RTÉ that road conditions on Monday would be very dangerous with fallen power lines and trees expected.

The Road Safety Authority appealed to road users to exercise caution travelling in high winds and issued advice to drivers including leaving extra space between road vehicles, particularly vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists. The authority recommended that all motorists use dipped headlights at all time and not to drive through flooded routes.

As flood warnings were put in place around the country, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) Kevin “Boxer” Moran announced government support for managing so called “pinch points” on the Shannon.

Some €7 million has been allocated to manage potential flooding of the river between Athlone and Meelick Weir.