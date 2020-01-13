Storm Brendan: 140km/h winds batter coast of west Cork

More than 48,000 homes and businesses are without power on Monday as powerful winds from Storm Brendan sweep eastwards over Ireland .

Power cuts have been reported in counties Mayo, Roscommon, Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Laois, Kilkenny, Meath and Monaghan with further cuts expected on the east coast as the storm makes its way across the country.

Winds are now starting to ease along the west coast although a second belt of strong gusts is forecast in the west this evening.

Storm Brendan made landfall on Monday morning bringing gusts of almost 100km/h over northeast counties and more than 140km/h off the coast of west Cork.

A status orange weather alert is in place nationwide until this evening as high winds and heavy rain batter the country.

The powerful winds have brought down trees and blown debris on to roads making conditions difficult and three trampolines have been blown on to motorways on Monday, two on the the M7, near the University of Limerick, and near Oola in Co Tipperary and near Junction 9 on the M9. These have since been cleared.

Power cuts

Most of the homes and businesses without power are in counties Kerry, Galway, Limerick, Donegal and Mayo, but ESB crews have been dispatched to assess the damage and reconnect electricity.

The ESB have urged the public not to approach or touch fallen trees, wires or damaged electricity networks as they may be hazardous.

More power cuts are expected as Storm Brendan moves eastwards.

Real time information on power outages and restoration times is available on the PowerCheck App or www.esb.ie/esb-networks/powercheck/

Video taken in Cuskinny, Cobh this morning. #StormBrendan pic.twitter.com/5mVrwgwvfE — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) January 13, 2020

Transport

Motorists and road users are being advised to exercise caution due to debris on routes while cyclists are being advised to avoid unnecessary journeys while the orange wind warning is in place.

An orange wind warning is in place for the entire State

AA Roadwatch has reported fallen trees countrywide, blocking roads in Dublin, Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Offaly, Wexford, Carlow, Kildare, Meath, Cavan and Donegal.

Irish Ferries had not cancelled any Dublin-Holyhead crossing by 2pm, however the Dublin to Holyhead 2.30pm sailing was delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

In Cork, the cross-river ferry service was suspended due to high winds while passengers travelling in the Cobh-Passage West area were advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

In west Cork, the Cape Clear and Sherkin Island ferries were cancelled with winds hitting gale force eight and nine.

In Mayo the Belmullet-Blacksod Road (R313) was closed from 10am on Monday.

Gardaí at Anglesea Street station in Cork city urged people to avoid travelling if possible following reports of 20 fallen trees around the county. Despite heavy rain, there were few reports of flooding across Cork.

The Dursey Cable Car at the top of the Beara Peninsula has also been closed.

Cork Airport reported no major impact from the storm with all scheduled departures leaving on time, while Dublin Airport said all airlines had indicated they would carry out a normal schedule.

However, Shannon Airport reported several cancellations including flights to and from Birmingham and London Heathrow while flights from Manchester and London Stansted were diverted to Cork. The 16.10 Ryanair flight to Wroclaw has been delayed.

National director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management Seán Hogan told RTÉ that road conditions on Monday would be dangerous due to fallen power lines and trees.

Flooding

While high tide in Galway passed without any significant flooding Galway City Council advised the public to exercise extreme caution in shore areas and to follow the Coast Guard advice to “stay high, stay back, stay safe”.

Sections of the sea front at Salthill promenade have been closed and an enforced boom at Spanish Arch was “very effective”, he said.

The Coast Guard has advised the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, piers, promenades and harbours. “Breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable and quickly drag you away,” it said.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services advised the public not to visit any national parks, particularly Killarney National Park, as well as national monuments or nature reserves while warnings are in place.

In Dublin flood defences had been erected while the car parks at Clontarf and Sandymount are closed. It is expected the car parks will reopen later in the afternoon.

Weather warnings

Monday’s orange warning for Connacht, Donegal and Kerry will remain in force until 9pm while the warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford will be in place between 8am and 3pm.

Winds over Fastnet Lighthouse, about 13km off west Cork, averaged 120km/h on Monday morning with gusts reaching 148 km/h.

A status red marine warning has also been issued.

Emergency numbers