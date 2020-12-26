Storm Bella to hit Ireland bringing heavy rain and strong winds

Met Éireann has issued a warning over strong winds and heavy rain as Storm Bella is due to hit Ireland on Saturday, bringing a risk of some flooding on the west coast.

The national forecaster has put a status yellow wind and rainfall weather warning in place from 3pm on St Stephen’s Day.

Storm Bella will bring heavy winds and rain from the late afternoon into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Met Éireann forecasts westerly winds from the storm will reach speeds of 50km/h-65km/h, and gusts of 90km/h-110km/h, potentially even higher near the west coast.

“With the combination of strong winds, high waves and forecasted storm surge, there is a risk of coastal flooding along the west coast,” Met Éireann has warned.

Heavy rainfall from the storm will move southwards across Ireland over the course of the day, and may cause localised spot flooding in some areas. The wind and rainfall weather warnings will remain in place until 4am on Sunday.

The rain will be heaviest in the northwest of the country on Saturday afternoon, before moving in the direction of the southeast.

Temperatures will be between seven and 10 degrees.

“Widespread rain with heavy falls bringing a risk of spot flooding, will gradually clear southwards tonight followed by scattered showers,” the forecast said.

The heavy gusts will persist into the night, even reaching gale force winds in some western coastal areas.