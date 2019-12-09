Storm Atiyah: Thousands without power and flights, ferries cancelled

Thousands of homes are without power this morning after Storm Atiyah passed over Ireland overnight leaving fallen trees and flights and ferries cancelled in its wake.

ESB Networks is reporting a large number of faults across the country, although many of the faults appear to affect relatively small numbers of properties.

Among the larger faults are more than 800 homes and businesses without power in Loughatalla, Co Tipperary while several hundred homes are without power in Inch, Co Kerry.

More than 300 homes and businesses in Midleton, Co Cork are also without power.

Storm Atiyah makes landfall at Cromwell Point lighthouse, Valentia Island, Co Kerry. Photograph: Alan Landers

The ESB Powercheck website - which tracks and provides updates on power faults - estimates power should be restored to many of these customers before lunchtime.

The western seaboard bore the brunt of Storm Atiyah and gusts of up to 109km/h were recorded. A series of weather warnings were lifted at 6am on Monday.

Met Éireann had issued a status red wind warning for Kerry with gusts over 130km/h forecast, while a less severe status orange wind warning was put into effect for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Cork airport saw nine inbound flights cancelled, from Manchester, London Heathrow, Birmingham, Glasgow and Edinburgh, while other flights already en route were diverted to Dublin - including one from Malta and another from Gatwick.

Two flights, also due to land in Cork, were diverted to Shannon Airport - one from Budapest and another from London as gusts at the airport reached 85km/h.

There were numerous reports of fallen trees around Co Cork and in Co Kerry council crews were out clearing debris and a shed which had blown from a garden onto a main road near Murrioch, Ballydavid.

Cork County Council suspended the cable car serving Dursey Island at the tip of the Beara Peninsula, while council staff were out clearing fallen trees on some minor roads in both north and west Cork.