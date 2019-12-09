Storm Atiyah: 7,000 homes without power as wind speeds exceed Lorenzo

Ronan McGreevy Seven thousand homes are without power on Monday after Storm Atiyah passed over Ireland overnight leaving fallen trees and flights and ferries cancelled in its wake.

ESB Networks is reporting a large number of faults across the country although many of the faults appear to affect relatively small numbers of properties.

At the peak of Storm Atiyah, 27,000 customers were without power, most of them in the southwest counties of Kerry and Cork.

Among the larger faults were more than 800 homes and businesses without power in Loughatalla, Co Tipperary while several hundred homes are without power in Inch, Co Kerry.

More than 300 homes and businesses in Midleton, Co Cork have had power restored.

An ESB spokesman said they hoped to have power restored to all premises by Monday evening.

Wind speeds for Storm Atiyah exceeded those for Storm Lorenzo in October.

Speeds of 128 km/h were recorded at Newport, Co Mayo and Roches Point, Co Cork. By contrast the top wind speed from Lorenzo was 108 km/h.

Kerry was subject to a red weather warning during Storm Atiyah which anticipated wind speeds in excess of 130km/h, but the top speed recorded at Valentia Observatory in the county was 115km/h.

There was quite a few trees down as a consequence of the storm and the Listowel/Athea Road remains closed between the turn-offs for Abbeyfeale and Moyvane due to a fallen tree.

The ESB Powercheck website - which tracks and provides updates on power faults - estimates power should be restored to many of these customers before lunchtime.

Cork airport saw nine inbound flights cancelled, from Manchester, London Heathrow, Birmingham, Glasgow and Edinburgh, while other flights already en route were diverted to Dublin - including one from Malta and another from Gatwick.

Two flights, also due to land in Cork, were diverted to Shannon Airport - one from Budapest and another from London as gusts at the airport reached 85km/h.

There were numerous reports of fallen trees around Co Cork and in Co Kerry council crews were out clearing debris and a shed which had blown from a garden onto a main road near Murrioch, Ballydavid.

Cork County Council suspended the cable car serving Dursey Island at the tip of the Beara Peninsula, while council staff were out clearing fallen trees on some minor roads in both north and west Cork.