Storm Alex: Rain and wind warning as Atlantic storm set to arrive

Met Éireann has issued a yellow rain and wind warning for Sunday as the remnants of Storm Alex crosses the country.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 6am to 9pm on Sunday.

There is a warning of heavy and persistent rain with between 25mm and 40mm expected and higher totals in mountainous areas. This may result in some rivers flooding, as well as surface flooding.

At the same time, a status yellow wind warning has been issued for the counties of Galway, Clare and Kerry, with gusts of up to 100 km/h in coastal areas. That warning is in place from midday on Sunday to midnight on Monday.

Storm Alex was named by the French Met office on Thursday. It is a dangerous weather system which developed in the Bay of Biscay off France in the Atlantic Ocean and swept over much of France, northern Spain, Germany and Italy, causing flooding as far east as Venice.

Some of its strongest winds reached southern England and Wales on Saturday, causing widespread flooding and transport disruption.

A collapsed road along the Vesubie river that was partially washed away after heavy rain from Storm Alex, in Roquebilliere, France, on Saturday. Continuous heavy rains and further wet weather are expected as storm Alex moves across southern France. Photograph: Sebastien Nogier/EPA

Met Éireann forecaster Gavin Gallagher said the strong northwesterly winds from Storm Alex will cross the country overnight and on Sunday.

He stressed that Storm Alex is not a “named” storm as recognised by Met Éireann, the UK Met Office and the Dutch weather service KNMI.

“For us to have a named storm, it would need to be seeing orange wind warnings and above,” he said.

The first named storm of the year will be Storm Aiden whenever it arrives.

The forecast for the rest of the week is for cool and unsettled weather, with temperatures about normal for the time of year.