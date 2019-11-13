Status yellow rain warning issued for seven counties

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Offaly, Kildare, Laois and Tipperary.

The band of rain is expected to lead to some spot flooding which will turn into sleet and snow later.

The warning will be in place from 2pm on Wednesday until 2am on Thursday.

Showers are expected in most places, with a risk of hail and thunder.

According to Met Éireann, there is a possibility of snow and sleek in Munster, Leinster and Connacht later with top temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Tonight, the wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will move to the south with cold and clear spells expected.

Frost and ice will develop as temperatures drop between 0 and 3 degrees.

Thursday will be another cold day and temperatures will again fall below freezing in many places at night with a sharp frost developing on both Thursday night and Friday morning.

Liz Walsh said the outlook for the week is “cold and unsettled” with “sharp heavy showers”.

She added: “It looks like it will be a slushy type of snow rather than powdery snow. It will be washed away by rain on Thursday. It’s not going to be another beast from the east.

“Thursday will get brighter and drier as the day goes along and the same for Friday. You are looking at icy frosty mornings with lots of clear skies overnight and also through Friday.”

The forecast for next weekend is for more rain.

Dublin has already received its average rainfall for November after just 10 days.

The uncharacteristically wet weather in the capital is as a result of “repeated” low pressure systems bringing a frontal rainband which gathers over the Irish Sea, Ms Walsh says.