Status orange wind warning issued for entire country as Storm Ciara approaches

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for the entire country, which will come into effect at 5am on Sunday.

The second highest level of alert will be in place on Sunday until 12 noon and coincides with the arrival of Storm Ciara.

“On Sunday, Storm Ciara will produce very strong southwest winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h and gusts generally up to 130km/h,” it said.

“A combination of spring tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and northwestern coasts,” it added.

A status organge wind warning is already in place since 12 noon on Saturday for two western counties where winds gusting at up to 120 km/h are expected. It is in place until 4pm in Donegal and Mayo and will be in place for Galway from 1pm to 6pm on Saturday.

In addition a status yellow rain warning is in place for the entire country from noon on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday.

Up to 40 mm of rainfall is expected on Saturday with a further 40mm likely on Sunday. There is a risk of localised flooding, especially over the western half of the country.

⚠️ We aware of the current weather advisories. As public safety is our primary concern, we are keeping the situation under review. Our intention is that the Opening Ceremony will still go ahead, but may be subject to alteration. We will update further on Saturday morning. ⚠️ — Galway 2020 (@galway2020) February 7, 2020

Worst impact

Storm Ciara is set to cross the country on Sunday, but its worst impact will be experienced in Northern Ireland and Britain, with the British Met Office warning that it could be the most violent storm to hit there since 2013. The Met Office expects “widespread gales” that could pose a “danger to life”.

Met Éireann said it will produce very strong winds over Ireland on Sunday and could cause damage.

While on Friday evening the organisers of Galway 2020 said they were reviewing whether the opening ceremony could go ahead at 6pm on Saturday given the weather warnings, they announced on Saturday morning that the opening had been cancelled.

In a statement organisers said: “Galway 2020 is extremely disappointed to announce the cancellation of the finale of our Opening Ceremony this evening due to the severe national weather warnings in place for the whole of today, tonight and tomorrow.

“We have been in constant contact with the relevant authorities since the weather warnings were put in place earlier this week and, in the interests of the safety of the public the weather warnings currently in place mean that it has been deemed unsafe to go ahead.

“We are saddened for the community cast, our volunteers and the whole team who have worked so hard during the last weeks and months.

“Today’s event would have marked the finale of what has been a hugely successful week-long series of events on the Fire Tour of lighting ceremonies that have lit up towns across the county”.

Snow

Storm Ciara will be followed by strong blustery winds and icy temperatures which could bring 10cms of snow to Northern Ireland and blizzard conditions.

Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Murray said heavy rain will arrive into Connaught and west Ulster from midday and will spread across the country reaching the east coast by evening time.

“It will be wet and windy for the rest of the day,” she said. “There will be a brief respite on Saturday night, but the winds will only ease off slightly. Everywhere is susceptible to heavy rain and with it damaging gusts on Sunday.”

Monday and Tuesday could see snow in many places especially along the western seaboard. The highest chances of snow will be between Monday night and Tuesday morning and temperatures may be cold enough for lying snow on Tuesday morning.