State could have up to 3,500 daily Covid-19 cases if growth not halted, expert warns

Cases of Covid-19 will rise to between 1,400 and 3,500 a day by the end of next month if the present trajectory of the disease continues, a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has warned.

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET’s epidemiological modelling advisory group, said Covid-19 infections are rising at a rate of between 4 and 6 per cent per day and will double every 12 to 18 days unless case numbers are brought under control.

Infections were overwhelmingly clustered in younger people in August, hence the low rates of hospitalisations and death, but numbers in the more vulnerable population over the age of 65 have risen recently.

People aged over-65 account for 13 per cent of the population and 10 per cent of the cases confirmed in the last 14 days were in this cohort, Prof Nolan said. Over-65s have been much more likely to be hospitalised or to die as a result of Covid-19.

For those under-65, 11 per cent were hospitalised, 2 per cent admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) and 0.8 per cent died; for those over the age of 65, 54 per cent were admitted to hospital, 6 per cent were admitted to ICU and 20 per cent died.

Prof Nolan predicted that at present rates, if 10 per cent of new cases are 65 or older, we can expect 45 hospitalisations, eight admissions to intensive care, and eight deaths per 1,000 cases of confirmed Covid-19.

“We had 1,300 cases last week. We cannot let this number grow further,” he warned on a long Twitter thread.

“We need to reduce the number of new cases to a much lower level, not just to prevent avoidable illness and death, but to reduce the risk of uncontrolled spread in our community and major outbreaks in vulnerable settings. We owe it to each other to suppress the virus.”

He said a lot of commentary in relation to Covid-19 underestimated the effectiveness of surveillance in April and “the seriousness of the situation now”.

The HSE was carrying out between 3,000 and 4,000 tests per day in April with a positivity rate of more than 20 per cent leading to a peak of almost 1,000 recorded infections in one day.

Now, the HSE is doing close to 12,000 test per day now with some 2 per cent of people testing positive, many of whom have mild or no symptoms.

“Mild and asymptomatic cases matter. If not detected and isolated, they will transmit the virus to others, fuelling exponential growth in infections,” he said.